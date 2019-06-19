Home | News | General | Kindhearted policewoman takes delivery of stranger who went into labour on the street (photos)

A member of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department has gone above and beyond her call of duty after helping a mother give birth on the street.

The police department received a distress call about a woman who collapsed and dispatched the an officer at around 10.25am on June 19, 2019.

According to reports making the round, Lebogang Mngomezulu arrived at the scene and found a 28-year-old woman in labour.

Lebogang jumped into action and proceeded to assist the pregnant woman who was writhing in pain.

The cop then sat with the lady and helped her welcome her newborn to the world without any complications.

The baby was born on a pavement and that did not stop the brave police officer from exercising her duty.

The kind cop wrapped the baby in her jacket and waited for paramedics to arrive at the scene.

According to a statement released by Lebogang's department, the pregnant woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"Officer Mngomezulu delivered a healthy baby girl on the pavement and wrapped the baby in her Metro Police jacked. The officer then fetched a paramedic from Johannesburg Central Fire Station and took her to Eloff Street to cut the umbilical cord," the department said.

In a similar story, Legit.ng gathered the report of a kindhearted janitor that came to the rescue of a pregnant woman that went into labour at a shopping mall.

The cleaner took charge of the situation and delivered the baby before the arrival of an ambulance.

