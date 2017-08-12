Reverend pays fines to release over 50 prisoners, gives them N300k each (video)
The leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, warmed the heart of many due to his benevolence.
Reverend Obofour has extended his kind gesture to prisoners serving jail terms for their respective crimes.
In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the self-proclaimed man of God invited the prisoners to his church when he heard one of them shouting for his help when their vehicle passed by his church
Obofour lined them up and asked each of them to narrate their crimes. He was touched by their ordeal and has decided to pay fines and bails to free over 50 of them.
However, Obofour gave each of them GHC 5,000 (N330,100) to restart life.
Watch the video below:
Rev. Obofour has become a household name in Ghana as he and his wife often receive attention for whatever they do.
They were recently in the news after a photo of them in a lovey-dovey mood went viral on social media.
Fans were stunned at the way the couple held each other as Rev. Obofour placed his hands on her backside.
After posting the photo, Rev. Obofour's wife captioned it "My husband will kill me. love you paaaaaa."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Rosemary Godday who was allegedly jailed for five months for opening a bank account has been released. The legal counsel who took up her case revealed that the petty trader was thrown in Kirikiri prison after being accused of forgery and fraud.
