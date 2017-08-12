Home | News | General | Nigerian gets appointment as executive president of AFCON 2019

The AFCON 2019 tournament currently going on in Egypt have two Nigerians in the organizing committee.

Nigeria Football Federation Chairman Amaju Pinnick is the president while Patrick Ifeayi Ubah is one of the 27-man member of the committee.

Pinnick who is also the first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is in charge of affairs relating to the 2019 AFCON competition.

And South Africa's Alexander Danny Jordaan is the first vice-president as well as Philippe Chiyangwa from Zimbabwe is the second vice-president.

Below is a comprehensive list of all the organizing committee members fro the AFCON 2019

President

Amaju Melvin Pinnick (Nigeria)

1st Vice-President

Alexander Danny Jordaan (South Africa)

2nd Vice-President

Philippe Chiyangwa (Zimbabwe)

Members

Magdi Shams El Din (Sudan)

Said Belkhayat (Morocco)

Me Augustin Senghor (Senegal)

Sita Sangare (Burkina Faso)

Manuel Lopes Nascimento (Guinea Bissau)

Abdigani Said Arab (Somalia)

Ahmed Mohamed Megahed (Egypt)

Celestin Musabyimana (Rwanda)

Djibrilla Hima Hamidou (Niger)

Elvis Chetty (Seychelles)

Georges Afriyie (Ghana)

Me Happi Dieudonné (Cameroon)

Jamal Saleh El Jaafari (Libya)

Joseph Antoine Bell (Cameroon)

Kossi Guy Akpovy (Togo)

Lamine Kabba Bajo (Gambia)

Maclein Cortez (Botswana)

Mario Semedo (Cap Verde)

Masamba Jean Didier (DR Congo)

Mvele Adam Mthethwa (Swaziland)

Patrice Edward Ngaisona (Central Africa)

Samir Sobha (Mauritius)

Simnago Alberto (Mozambique)

Walter Nyamilandu (Malawi)

Artur De Almeida (Angola)

Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (Nigeria)

Gustavo Ndong (Equatorial Guinea)

