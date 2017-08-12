Watch Video: Nobody knows Wizkid in America – Popular American DJ Says
The DJ stated this at a programme called ROAD podcast involving three other popular DJs.
Hear him:
“If it Was Not For Drake Nobody Will Know Wizkid At All, Afrobeats Doesn’t Have Any Star, If you walk down the streets of america now and ask People who Wizkid is, non of them know him,”
Ciphasounds told his colleagues during the podcast. Others on the show were DJSteve1der, Roctakon.
