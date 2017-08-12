Home | News | General | Former Gombe governor sold N300 million worth of vehicles to himself at N12m - Official

- The Governor of Gombe state has said that nobody is witch-hunting his predecessor Ibrahim Damkwambo

- The SSA media and publicity to the governor said the governor sold vehicles worth N300 million to himself at N12 million

- Misilli Ismaila said the state government is yet to understand why the fact-finding effort by the recovery committee would be perceived as witch-hunting

The senior special assistant to the governor of Gombe state on media and publicity, Ismaila Misilli has dismissed reports making the round that the state government is witch-hunting the immediate past administration over sale of properties worth millions of naira belonging to state.

A statement signed by Ismaila and sent to Legit.ng said it has become pertinent to put the records straight that Governor Inuwa Yahaya was massively voted for across the 11 local government councils of the state.

He also said that the governor he enjoys the love of residents cut across.

"The point is if you are given a responsibility to take care of an assignment in any capacity as a chairman, governor, president, it is imperative that you do an all-round check to ascertain the level of inadequacies," Ismaila said.

Ismaila said the committee headed by Peter Bilal which was saddled with the responsibility to investigate the process which some of the state assets were auctioned under the immediate past governor, Ibrahim Damkwambo focused on asking fundamental questions.

"Where in the world will you carry five vehicles worth over N300 million auctioned to one person (yourself) at N12 million, thereby leaving the current governor’s convoy with old and rickety vehicles? Those that are complaining are those that are beneficiaries of his largesse.

"One of those that are crying wolf quietly sent the vehicle back to us because he does not want to be embarrassed and he is busy encouraging others not to return theirs," Ismaila said.

He sad some of those who complained said that until they are paid gratuity, they cannot release theirs. We are talking about brand new cars.

"Go and check the value of those cars, their market value and the amount they were disposed of to the cronies of the previous administration"

"I will also like to clarify that ours is just a committee and not a court so for any group of persons going about saying we have tagged the past administration as corrupt then it is not true because it is within the purview of a competent court of law and other relevant agencies to determine," the governor's aide said.

Stating that the present administration in Gombe is only asking simple and clear questions.

"So, Infact, most of the auctioned assets, especially the cars were still brand new, I don’t know the part of the world where new things are auctioned at ridiculous amount.

Across the globe, property will not just be auctioned without genuine reasons. However, it will not be fair for anyone to assume or interpret that we are saying they were corrupt as that is not for us to say. That is left for the court to determine in due course," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the committee on recovery of government property which was set up by Governor Inuwa of Gombe on Thursday, June 20, said they have proofs the immediate past governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo was involved in management of state resources.

The committee which is headed by Captain Peter Bilal (rtd), in one of its many sittings, invited Dankwambo to appear before it, which the former governor ignored.

