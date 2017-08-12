Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua’s sparring partner opens up on what he told him before Andy Ruiz defeat

- Joey Dawekjo, Anthony Joshua's sparring partner, says he informed the ex-heavyweight boxing champion about Andy Ruiz’s strength

- Joshua was knocked down four times before being stopped in the seventh round by Ruiz

- Dawejko also denied claims that he knocked out Joshua in sparring before his fight against Ruiz

Joey Dawejko, Anthony Joshua's sparring partner, has opened up on the private discussion he had with former heavyweight boxing champion concerning Andy Ruiz Jr before his surprise defeat at Madison Square Garden.

Joshua suffered four knocked down before the bout was stopped in the seventh round, with Ruiz emerging the first Mexican heavyweight champion in history on June 1, at Madison Square Garden.

According to Metro citing FightHype report, Dawejko refused making any comments with rumours suggesting he knocked out Joshua during a sparring session ahead of his fight against Ruiz.

READ ALSO: FIFA under fire to sanction Secretary General Fatma Samoura over Cameroon comment

However, the 29-year-old Dawejko, who previously sparred with Ruiz, revealed he warned Joshua that he going in for a tough bout against the Mexican.

“I always knew Andy Ruiz had skills, I was in the gym with him, I’ve sparred with him, I’ve seen it, I knew, I understood,” Dawejko was quoted as saying to FightHype.

“It wasn’t too big of a shock to me.

“You can go back and see any interview before the fight, I was always saying Ruiz would give him some trouble starting out, just because of his style.

“And when I was in camp with Joshua I told him that.

“I’m not surprised but it’s a big shock to everybody else, I didn’t call it, I’m not saying I called it, but I wasn’t surprised about it.

“I thought Joshua would be able to stay in there and wear him down and go on to get the decision or stop him late.

“But props to Andy Ruiz, I’ve proud of him, he shocked the world, for real,” he noted.

Interestingly, Joshua’s preparations before his fight against Ruiz was questioned, but Dawejko was quick to defend his sparring partner stressing that the 29-year-old pugilist never played with his sessions ahead of the fight.

“Yeah, absolutely, this guy is 100 per cent motivated,” said Dawejko.

“He works hard every day, I saw it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

“Everybody was saying he was out on the beach in Miami doing this and that, living live and all that. This dude is so dedicated.

“The media makes people believe things that aren’t true.

“I don’t think he took Andy Ruiz lightly, not even a little bit. “He’s not that kind of fighter, he works hard, he’s 100 per cent dedicated, he’s a good person,” Dawejko submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua has been branded by Andy Ruiz Jr as a bad boxer and promised to record another victory when they meet again.

The unified heavyweight champion stunned Joshua to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles on June 1, and a rematch is set for later part of the year.

The bout is set to take place at the Madison Square Garden as Joshua looks to redeemed his dented perfect record in the ring.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...