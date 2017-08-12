Home | News | General | Buhari’s cabinet won’t take as long as it did in 2015 - Presidency

- Presidency has made crucial statement about President Buhari's yet-to-be formed new cabinet

- Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to the president, said that Nigerians would not wait a day longer than necessary like in 2015

- Adesina, however, noted that the government was not overwhelmed by the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that Nigerians would not wait a day longer than necessary like in 2015.

Vanguard reports that Adesina said the circumstances in 2015 were not the same now, adding that Nigerians would not have to wait a day longer than necessary, before they have a cabinet.

Legit.ng gathered that he said the president has noted that the process won’t take as long as it did in 2015, because the circumstances are not the same.

He said: “It was an unwilling union, forcefully consummated by Lord Frederick Lugard. Since then, it had been uneasy, with grave suspicion rifling through the polity. It was not helped by the colonial masters themselves, who played one ethnic nationality against the other, to serve their own interests.

“These tensions spiked in recent times, particularly with the advent of democracy, in which people could make utterances, however indecorous or divisive they may be. The security challenges are enormous.

''Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, communal strife, criminality generally. These are truly dire times, and as the president has said, they are results of the corruption, decay and neglects of the past.

He said the government was not overwhelmed by the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery, adding that the challenges were being tackled, and that they would eventually be overcome.

According to him, ''Nigeria is greater than the challenges, no matter the hidden hostile hands that are encouraging them. Nigeria has never been without social and ethnic tensions. That is due to the nature of our union, which was a forceful one in 1914.

''It was an unwilling union, forcefully consummated by Lord Frederick Lugard. Since then, it had been uneasy, with grave suspicion rifling through the polity. It was not helped by the colonial masters themselves, who played one ethnic nationality against the other, to serve their own interests.

''These tensions spiked in recent times, particularly with the advent of democracy, in which people could make utterances, however indecorous or divisive they may be.''

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the allegation of non-performance, nepotism and weakness leveled against President Muhammadu Buhari were unfounded.

