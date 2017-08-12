Home | News | General | Check out an easy way on how to verify PayPal account

If you do not know how to verify PayPal account, this simple guide on how to do it is just what you need. Verification will allow you to receive and withdraw money with a larger limit. You can go through the profile verification procedure at any time. The verification process is simple, free, and takes very little time.

PayPal is a simple system used for various financial operations, and verifying your profile on this platform is even easier. Learn how to do it in several simple steps.

How to verify PayPal easily

To start using PayPal, you must go through the registration procedure. It is not as difficult as it may seem at first glance. You will need to have a bank account, as well as pay a little amount of money.

At the same time, the verification procedure is free, and the money will be reimbursed to your account after the profile validation process is completed.

The service gives its users the right not to go through the verification procedure, that is, not to confirm their data (information about their e-mail address and bank card). However, this significantly limits the range of operations one can do. In this regard, people prefer verifying their accounts right away after registration.

Please note that if you did not verify your account immediately after registering in the system, you can do it at any time. After completing the registration procedure in the service, you are automatically an unverified user.

Guide on PayPal verification

Here is a short list of advantages enjoyed by PayPal verified accounts:

Expansion of transaction limits

More free use of the account. Unconfirmed profiles are strictly monitored. Security personnel has the right to block the profile at any time at the slightest suspicion of conducting a questionable operation. In this regard, of course, your payment will not pass, and you may incur material losses. If you pass the verification procedure, this risk is minimised. Of course, if you commit illegal transactions, you will still be blocked.

Verification will require a bank account that allows you to make purchases over the internet and that has about 2 USD. To verify your profile, you need to take the following steps:

Visit the official PayPal website;

Log in to your profile;

Add a new bank card or confirm one;

Link the card to your profile;

Enter all card details and click Save. After that, your account will be charged 1.95 dollars. The verification procedure is free, so after the process is complete, the amount will be refunded.

This iss the preparatory stage of the verification of your account. In order to complete it successfully, it is necessary to find out information on the last money withdrawn from your card. The easiest way to do this is to check your internet banking online service or application. Just look through the transaction history to find the recent transaction amounting to $1.95. In the message you will receive in your internet banking app, you will see a 4-digit code. It must be entered in your profile when you confirm the card.

Attention! Be observant when entering the code – if it is entered incorrectly three times, your card will be blocked. In this case, you will have to contact the technical support service.

If you verify your profile successfully, your user status will be changed to verified, and you can enjoy the full functionality of PayPal.

Now you know how to verify PayPal account, and you see that the procedure will take only a few minutes. Save this article so that you will have instant access to this information anytime you need it to check up or share with your friends.

