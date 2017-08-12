Home | News | General | We’ll march into bandits’ forests in 3 months - Police unveil crucial new strategy to tackle insecurity

- The DIG of police in charge of operations, Abdulmajid Ali, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has developed a vigorous strategy to end banditry

- Ali said the police have started getting equipment from the government and would march into all forests used by the bandits in the next three months

- The DIG also urged policemen to safeguard the image of the force, stating that they were working towards reorganizing the institution

The deputy inspector general of police in charge of operations, Abdulmajid Ali, has disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force has developed a vigorous strategy that would bring banditry to an end in the country.

Ali made the disclosure while addressing officers and men of the Sokoto Police Command as well as leaders of Miyetti Allah at the Officers Mess on Monday, June 24, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he said the police have started getting equipment from the government and would march into all forests used by the bandits in the next three months.

He said: “We have developed strategies. We will fight banditry to a standstill. We are matching to Isa and we will conquer the area.

“We have gallant and determined men that can curb any form of insecurity in the country if there are equipment.”

Ali, however, implored the federal government to allow the police take the lead in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

He also expressed appreciation for the support the police was getting from Miyetti Allah leaders and members, urging them to report criminals in their midst.

Ali further pointed out that gone were the days the police would operate alone without involving members of the communities.

He said: “We will involve communities in policing because this is the only way to succeed in securing our communities.”

The DIG urged policemen to safeguard the image of the force, stating that they were working towards reorganizing the institution.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previous reported that twenty suspected bandits were arrested at different locations in Sokoto state. They were paraded at the state police command headquarters.

The commissioner of police, Ibrahim Kaoje, said the successful arrests were the outcome of effective synergy with other security agencies.

