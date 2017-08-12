Home | News | General | Best guide on how to use Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal

The Nigerian Air Force prepares, trains, and equips its members to protect the country. A visit to the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal is vital for anyone who wants to join the air branch of the country's Armed Forces in order to serve Nigeria.

The Nigerian Air Force is a state organisation that young people can build a career in. Recruitment exercises are conducted from time to time. There are different departments and categories that people can apply within the organisation.

NAF recruitment process at the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal

When the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal is open, there are certain things you need to know. The registration form can be found at the Nigerian Air Force website and NAF portal (www.airforce.mil.ng or careers.nigerianairforce.gov.ng). These are the official recruitment portals. In the portal, you will get a form with instructions, information and guidelines that concern the recruitment programme. Results for the successful candidates at each stage are also published there.

Nigerian Air Force recruitment guide

If you are interested in the Nigeria Air Force recruitment 2019, it is essential for you to have an idea on how to go about the process. Applicants should be very observant while applying since the eligible criteria used are different depending on the position.

General guidelines for applying

Age: non-tradesmen/women - 18-22 years, tradesmen/women- 18-25 years and 18-28 for assistant chaplains/imams and drivers

non-tradesmen/women - 18-22 years, tradesmen/women- 18-25 years and 18-28 for assistant chaplains/imams and drivers Nationality: Nigerian citizen by birth

Marital status: Single

Height: male minimum height 5.4ft (1.66 meters) and female 3.3ft (1.63 meters)

Medical fitness: candidates must be fit medically and should meet the requirements of the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards

candidates must be fit medically and should meet the requirements of the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards A minimum of 5 credentials should be provided by the non-tradesmen/women, and they should include English and Mathematics, NECO/GCE/SSCE/NABTEB and school testimonials

A candidate who only has a Trade test certificate, which also includes drivers, are expected to have a minimum of 2 passes in NECO/SSCE/GCE which should include English

Candidates with medical qualification should provide evidence of registration with the appropriate professional bodies who have current practicing license

All applicants are advised to carefully read the requirements at the NFA portal before filling the form

Requirements

Attestation form

Attestation consent form of either the parent or guardian

A copy of your birth certificate

Credentials original copies

A local government attestation form

A state of origin certificate

Acknowledgement Slip

A photocopy of your trade passport/education

Two current passport photograph

Aptitude test writing material

Application method for the Nigeria Air Force recruitment 2019

Nigerian Air Force recruitment is free. Applicants are expected to print the acknowledgement slip after completing the application form.

Nigerian air force recruitment zones

The following are areas where the recruitment process takes place:

Yola: 103 Strike Group, NAF

Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF Benin

Enugu: 115 Special Operation Group, NAF, Port Harcourt

Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto

Enugu: 155 NAF Base, Enugu

Ipetu- Ljesha: 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu- Ljesha

Bauchi: 251 NAF Base, Bauchi

Ilorin: 303 MAG-NAF, Ilorin

Minna: 351 NAF Base, Minna

Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano

Jos: 451 NAF Station, Jos

NAF Base, Maiduguri

NAF Base Kawo- Kaduna

NAF Base, Makurdi

Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja Lagos

NAF recruitment provides an excellent career opportunity for young people. No experience is required, unlike other jobs, and the education level required is favourable for a large group of people. Visit the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal for more details.

[embedded content]

