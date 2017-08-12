Best guide on how to use Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal
The Nigerian Air Force prepares, trains, and equips its members to protect the country. A visit to the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal is vital for anyone who wants to join the air branch of the country's Armed Forces in order to serve Nigeria.
The Nigerian Air Force is a state organisation that young people can build a career in. Recruitment exercises are conducted from time to time. There are different departments and categories that people can apply within the organisation.
NAF recruitment process at the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal
When the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal is open, there are certain things you need to know. The registration form can be found at the Nigerian Air Force website and NAF portal (www.airforce.mil.ng or careers.nigerianairforce.gov.ng). These are the official recruitment portals. In the portal, you will get a form with instructions, information and guidelines that concern the recruitment programme. Results for the successful candidates at each stage are also published there.
Nigerian Air Force recruitment guide
If you are interested in the Nigeria Air Force recruitment 2019, it is essential for you to have an idea on how to go about the process. Applicants should be very observant while applying since the eligible criteria used are different depending on the position.
General guidelines for applying
- Age: non-tradesmen/women - 18-22 years, tradesmen/women- 18-25 years and 18-28 for assistant chaplains/imams and drivers
- Nationality: Nigerian citizen by birth
- Marital status: Single
- Height: male minimum height 5.4ft (1.66 meters) and female 3.3ft (1.63 meters)
- Medical fitness: candidates must be fit medically and should meet the requirements of the Nigerian Air Force medical and employment standards
- A minimum of 5 credentials should be provided by the non-tradesmen/women, and they should include English and Mathematics, NECO/GCE/SSCE/NABTEB and school testimonials
- A candidate who only has a Trade test certificate, which also includes drivers, are expected to have a minimum of 2 passes in NECO/SSCE/GCE which should include English
- Candidates with medical qualification should provide evidence of registration with the appropriate professional bodies who have current practicing license
- All applicants are advised to carefully read the requirements at the NFA portal before filling the form
Requirements
- Attestation form
- Attestation consent form of either the parent or guardian
- A copy of your birth certificate
- Credentials original copies
- A local government attestation form
- A state of origin certificate
- Acknowledgement Slip
- A photocopy of your trade passport/education
- Two current passport photograph
- Aptitude test writing material
Application method for the Nigeria Air Force recruitment 2019
Nigerian Air Force recruitment is free. Applicants are expected to print the acknowledgement slip after completing the application form.
Nigerian air force recruitment zones
The following are areas where the recruitment process takes place:
- Yola: 103 Strike Group, NAF
- Benin: 107 Air Maritime Group, NAF Benin
- Enugu: 115 Special Operation Group, NAF, Port Harcourt
- Sokoto: 119 Forward Operation Base Mabera, Sokoto
- Enugu: 155 NAF Base, Enugu
- Ipetu- Ljesha: 209 Quick Response Group, Ipetu- Ljesha
- Bauchi: 251 NAF Base, Bauchi
- Ilorin: 303 MAG-NAF, Ilorin
- Minna: 351 NAF Base, Minna
- Kano: 403 Flying Training School, Kano
- Jos: 451 NAF Station, Jos
- NAF Base, Maiduguri
- NAF Base Kawo- Kaduna
- NAF Base, Makurdi
- Sam Ethan Air Force Base, Ikeja Lagos
NAF recruitment provides an excellent career opportunity for young people. No experience is required, unlike other jobs, and the education level required is favourable for a large group of people. Visit the Nigerian Air Force recruitment portal for more details.
