Amidst rift with state governor, Emir of Kano bags prestigious appointment

- The Ekiti state government has appointed the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the chancellor of the Ekiti State University (EKSU)

- The traditional ruler replaces the Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Olu Adeyemi, who held the office for four years

- EKSU is the fourth university in the country to appoint the emir as chancellor since he ascended the throne

The Ekiti state government has appointed the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the chancellor of the state-owned Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti.

The head, directorate of information and corporate affairs in the institution, Bode Olofinmuagun, on Monday, June 24 confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ado Ekiti, but did not give details.

Legit.ng gathers that the traditional ruler replaces the Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Olu Adeyemi, who held the office for four years during the last administration of former Governor Ayo Fayose.

Consequent upon Sanusi’s appointment, management of the institution had paid homage to the emir in his palace in Kano.

It was also gathered that the emir had since accepted the offer, through a letter addressed to the government by the Matawallen Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed.

The letter by the emir, thanked Governor Kayode Fayemi and the state government for the honour, promising to use his influence and wealth of experience to advance the course of the university.

EKSU is the fourth university in the country to appoint the emir as chancellor since he ascended the throne.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that amidst the continued rift between the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir Muhammad Sanusi, the dein of Agbor kingdom in Delta state, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchuku (Keagborekuzi I), met with Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria.

The meeting between the monarch and Obasanjo held on Thursday, June 13, in Abeokuta, Ogun state where they both discussed the issues between Sanusi and the governor as well as how to mediate.

Dein Ikenchukwu, who was said to have arrived Abeokuta from the Republic of Benin where he was conferred with the title of a chancellor of a university, said he also planned to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the issue.

