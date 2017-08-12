Home | News | General | Surprising details about the Amazon cancel order policy that will wow you

Gone are the days when we used to queue for hours at local stores to buy things. With technology, life has been made easier and more convenient. The shopping experience has gone virtual! There are so many online shops which make online shopping increasingly accessible. Amazon is one of the best online shopping websites globally. The Amazon cancel order policy allows clients to return items. The process is also easy and less tedious, even for a first-time buyer.

The Amazon cancel order policy accommodateS impulse buyers who can quickly change their mind.

Amazon cancel order feature

Many buyers quickly change their minds while purchasing items in any scenario, whether in supermarkets or grocery stores. On this website, this is no different; a buyer can decide to return or replace a product once he or she has purchased it. Such requests are referred to as dropped orders. The buyer can choose to cancel it upon purchase or after the item has already been shipped.

This great online selling platform has thus put across favourable policies that will favour your cancel order request. They also offer refunds under terms and conditions. You should therefore not hesitate to shop on one of the most renown online welling website with the fear of “no return policy.” The website is very convenient, and you can cancel Amazon order whenever you are not comfortable with the item upon purchase. Most people are looking for ways on how to cancel an order on Amazon.

Pending requests

Online shoppers have also been looking on how to cancel order on Amazon if it is pending. When your request has the “pending status” it means that payment of the item is still being verified. At this stage, your contacts or shipping address is not available, and thus dropping of an order may not be possible. However, if you bought your item from a second buyer on the website, he or she can refer you to the customer service for more assistance.

Nevertheless, after the payment has been processed, the cancel order and confirm shipment buttons will appear. The request will also reflect on the waiting for shipment orders and the orders report. At these stages, you can drop the requests easily.

How to cancel a digital order on Amazon?

Most customers usually ask "Can I cancel digital order Amazon?" Yes, this is very much possible. You can follow the procedure below:

Go to Amazon website and log in.

Click on the 'open requests icon' on the menu bar.

On request, click 'cancel items' which are alongside the order you would wish to drop.

Choose a reason for suspending the request.

Check the box next to each item you want to suspend.

Click 'cancel checked items'.

How to cancel an Amazon order once it has been shipped

You may realize that the item you requested is not exactly what you wanted, but has already been shipped. If that is the case, you can wait for it to be delivered and then return it to the seller. Use the guideline below to learn how to do it:

Log in to the shopping website.

On the menu button on the right, click 'orders'.

Choose the order you wish to return and click 'return' or 'replace items'.

Identify a response as to why you are returning the item.

Click on 'continue'.

On the next page, check the return information, then click 'submit a return request'.

However, there are cancel order Amazon policies which apply. They include:

Full refunds are given if the item is not opened. However, if you opened them, and they do not function properly, you can contact the customer care. The return should be done 30 days upon delivery.

My Amazon orders refunds

Approved cancelled orders take minutes for the refund to take effect on the buyer’s credit card. Nevertheless, it can take 3-5 days before the payments reflect on the buyer’s debit card.

Fees for request suspension

Is there a cancellation fee? The online shopping site is a reputable organization which has garnered itself a lot of clients due to its excellent services. So, no, there is no fee for suspending your request. The company ensures that their cancel Amazon order feature is a privilege that does not incur the extra charges to the buyer even after the item has been shipped.

Internet is now available across the globe. You can connect from anywhere, whether using a phone, laptops, PCs or any other device. Internet availability has resulted in online shopping becoming more common. Amazon is one of the best online shopping platforms you should consider whenever you want to buy and ship any item. This is because you can breathe easy knowing your item will be delivered to you. The Amazon cancel order policy also gives you an easy time in case you want to return a product. You should learn how to cancel Amazon order, which mostly depends on the stage of delivery of your item.

