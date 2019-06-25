Home | News | General | Efik culture: 5 compelling things to know about the ethnic group

Nigeria is a country with several diverse and beautiful cultures. This can be judged from their traditional attires, folklores, practices and more.

Today, Legit.ng’s spotlight is on the Efik culture as we bring five mind blowing things to know about them.

1. Origin

The Efik ethic group is primarily located in the south eastern part of Nigeria, Cross River state. It has also been severally reported that the Efik people also occupy some south western parts of Cameroon including Bakassi. Interestingly, the Efik people are said to have Hebrew origin, from Palestine precisely.

It was also gathered that the name Efik was given by the Uruan people and it means ‘to press or oppress’. It has been said that the name was given to signify their alleged aggressive nature.

2. Traditional attire

The Efik people have now become known for their colourful traditional attires. Their woman also put on colourful beads to match their outfits as well as beautiful beaded shoes.

3. Delicacies

Efik people have built a reputation for their tasty vegetable dish known as Edikang Ikong. The very nutritious meal is said to have been a staple for rich folks considering that it is expensive to prepare.

4. Traditional dance

The Ekombi dance is the known traditional dance of the Efik people. Beautiful ladies clad in colourful attires make the dance step even more appealing. It is said that the dance step mimics the movement of sea waves.

5. Fattening rooms

Learning about the Efik culture will not be complete without mentioning the famous fattening rooms. Chaste women who are set to get married were kept in seclusion for six months. While in seclusion, these women are fed well and massaged daily to prepare them for their husbands. These young women are also taught the tricks of marriage as well as how to make a good home.

