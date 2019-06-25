Home | News | General | Former Man United star whose father is African spotted in Ghana (photo, video)

Former Manchester United forward, Memphis Depay, has landed in Ghana and has been in the company of Ghanaian high-life genius Bisa Kdei.

The football star, whose father hailed from Ghana, was sighted in a video with Bisa Kdei having fun at an unknown location.

READ ALSO: Sir Alex Ferguson admits leaving out Ji-sung Park from 2008 UCL final his biggest regret

In the video which is currently trending, the Lyon star was seen chilling with the Mansa hitmaker.

Memphis has a huge love for Ghana, a country he strongly believes his ancestors came from.

Aside chilling with Bisa Kdei, he visited Cape Coast School of Deaf as he spent all night with the students.

Memphis made some donations in the form of cash to the school. He is expected to visit other tourist attraction sites within today before he finally flies out of the country to France.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed he would prefer to trade his Champions League winners’ medal with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

The forward is itching to win the AFCON with Teranga Lions for the first time in their history. Currently in Egypt for the 32nd edition of AFCON, Mane's Senegal are listed as favourites for the biennial tournament – the best result for the Lions of Teranga so far is a semi-finals finish in previous editions.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Can Nigeria win AFCON 2019 with the current crop of players?| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...