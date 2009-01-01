Home | News | General | Atiku speaks after court reportedly prevents him from inspecting INEC server

- Atiku Abubakar insisted he was not prevented by the tribunal from inspecting INEC server

- The PDP presidential candidate expressed optimism in his win in the tribunal

- Atiku said the tribunal only said the case has not reached the issue of server yet

Atiku Abubakar who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted that the presidential election tribunal did not prevent him from inspecting the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Cable reports that Atiku in a statement on Tuesday, June 25 through his spokesperson, Paul Ibe said the tribunal only said the request is not relevant in the current stage of the case.

He said: “The request by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission was NOT rejected,” Paul Ibe, his spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“What the honourable Tribunal said is that it is still at preliminary stages and the main case HAS NOT begun and that the matter of granting access to inspect the INEC server is not relevant to the preliminary stages. It is a matter to be adjudicated upon when the case proper is being heard.”

The statement added that not only did Abubakar win the presidential election in February, “but that the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari lacks executive temperament and capacity as we will now establish.”

“In their rush to claim a Pyrrhic victory, the General Buhari administration missed out the fact that the 2019 budget has multiple line items for procurement, maintenance and service of the server they claim does not exist.

“In the light of this, we remind those who are gloating in their ignorance that ‘he who laughs last, laughs best’. The last has not been heard of this matter and we eagerly anticipate the ACTUAL ruling of the Tribunal when the case proper begins.”

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that several INEC officials during the 2019 presidential election reportedly claimed that they transmitted results electronically to a ‘central server’ through smart card readers.

The electronic transmission of the results were said to have been done in compliance with the directive given by the commission during a three-day training before the polls.

The officials who were said to have worked as presiding officers claimed they were told that there was a central server in Abuja.

