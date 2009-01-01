Home | News | General | Growing up Nigerian: 7 common games kids played for fun in the old days

Growing up in Nigeria as a child in any home you know you had different ways to pass your time and have fun with friends. Every generation had what was common to them, for some generation it was either to farm or swim.

People of generation X, who were born between 1965-1980, were the tree climbers, the ones who had their best times at the farm or at the stream where they would swim and chat with each other.

However, for millennials, people who were born between 1981-1996, the games were numerous and a lot more fun and even some of the post-millennials know about these fun activities because they were just too good to be forgotten.

Legit.ng had compiled a list of common gaming activities that millennials had played as kids.

1) Outdoor games: Outdoor games were very common, kids would gather with their friends and play these games either at parties, during a break in school or during the holiday. Games like Suwe, hide and go seek, who is in the garden, rubber, ten-ten and so on were common outdoor games.

Outdoor games played by Nigerian kids Source: Koko.ng

Source: UGC

Aside from the outdoor games, there were other ways to pass time as a child with toys bought by parents or guardians.

2) Bird water whistle: This particular toy was something kids really loved to play with. Kids fill it with water and blow on it to make a rumbling whistling sound.

water bird game played by Nigerian kids Source: Amazon.com

Source: UGC

3) Game Boy: Game boy was another toy that kept kids busy as many competitive ones would focus on it to stack up the bricks to gain points.

Almost every kid had a game boy Source: therage.ie

Source: UGC

4) Super Mario: Super Mario was a boss that many kids loved. Nigerian kids even coined the popular tune into something of theirs "Boya loma dele, nibi loma kusi." The game was about a plumber who always tried to rescue his princess.

Super Mario game played by Nigerian kids Source: independent.co.uk

Source: UGC

5) Lego: Lego is more like a house game. Kids arrange the bricks to build whatever they want from schools to shops and so on.

Leggo game played by Nigerian kids Source: LEGO shop

Source: UGC

6) Hand-held water game: This hand-held water game is not so different from the game boy. You play until you have stacked up all the colourful rings inside the pointy pins.

Hand-held water game played by Nigerian kids Source: Salafischool.co

Source: UGC

7) Dolls: Dolls are mostly for girls when the boys are playing soccer with friends, girls might be playing with their dolls. Now, as a child, you either git the colourful ones or the barbie dolls.

Dolls for females to play with Source: Nairaland/Jumia

Source: UGC

