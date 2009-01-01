Home | News | General | Arsenal star mocks Shkodran Mustafi as he reaches out to critics

Shkodran Mustafi, Arsenal defender, has been mocked by teammate Alexandre Lacazette despite vowing to use frequent criticism to get better than ever next campaign.

According to The Mirror, the World Cup winner is also not in the good books of Gunners fans, following shambolic performances since joining the Emirates dwellers from Valencia for £35m back in 2016.

Interestingly, the 27-year-old Mustafi is presently enjoying his holiday in Mykonos ahead of the new campaign, but took to the social media - Instagram to hit at his critics courtesy of a post.

The German star while displaying his hands in an eagle-like shape under a setting sun posted: "Back on top. An Eagle uses the negative energy of a storm to fly even higher #sm20".

A message suggests the German star, who has been severely criticised over his performances last season, is now rearing to come back better.

But that did not stop Arsenal forward Lacazette to pass by without poking fun at his teammate.

And with Mustafi not wearing a shirt in the Instagram post, the Frenchman responded: "No abs anymore?" alongside a laughing emoji.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal fans are celebrating Gunnersaurus 25th birthday anniversary and have pleaded with the club’s mascot to replace centre-back Shkodran Mustafi at the heart of defence.

According to UK Sun report, Gunners faithful are keen to have the 25-year-old, who is now "hitting his prime" to be handed a starting XI role in the new season.

The fact remains Gunnersaurus has aged well after seeing most of his bodies perished some 66 million years ago.

