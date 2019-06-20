Home | News | General | CCT refuses to arraign Nwaoboshi over FG's non-compliance with court rules

- The arraignment of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for non compliance of its rules has been brought to an abrupt stop

- The federal government earlier dragged Nwaoboshi to tribunal on a three counts of false declaration of assets

- The charges were filed by the office of the department of public prosecutions of the federal ministry of justice

The Code of Coonduct Tribunal (CCT) on Tuesday, June 25, halted the arraignment of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for non compliance of its rules.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibraheem Alhassan, press and public relations officer of the CCT, said in a statement J in Abuja:

The statement read: “The CCT returned the federal ministry of Justice application to commence trial against a Senator named Peter Nwaoboshi for substantial non compliance with the Tribunal’s Practice Direction 2017.

READ ALSO: Buhari cannot be swayed by this chicanery - Presidency reacts to call for Kyari's removal

“We were compelled to issue this release because over the weekend some national dailies in their content reported that: Senator Nwaoboshi was before CCT ready to be arraigned, this was before the registry of CCT studying the application before taken a decision. But suddenly it got leaked out by an imposter, purportedly to be believed it was from tribunal.”

The letter conveying the request to federal ministry of justice, with a caption “Re: CCT /ABJ/02/19 FRN V Senator Peter Nwaoboshi”, dated 20th June, 2019, attentioned to S. M. Labaran, reads: “Please recall that you filed an application to commence trial in the above named suit on the 17th of June, 2019.

“I am however directed by the Hon. Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal to return the application filed due to the following.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

“Noncompliance with paragraph 3 (2) (i) (iii) and (iv) of the Code of Conduct Tribunal Practice Direction 2017 in that: No name of witness(s) is listed on the application; the CCB staff so stated without given a name and address is vague.

"Since accounts are involved, a bank official ought to be listed as witness with attached statement of witness(s).

”We crave the indulgence of media operatives not to use any matter before Tribunal from anybody outside it, in order avoid this kind of mishaps of our procedures."

Earlier, Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Nwaoboshi, the lawmaker representing Delta north at the National Assembly, was dragged to the CCT by the federal government on a three counts of false declaration of assets.

The charges were filed by the office of the department of public prosecutions of the federal ministry of justice. A copy of the charges was obtained on Thursday, June 20.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better

How Nigeria's democracy has fared in the last 20 years - Jega, Ezekwesili | - on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...