Breaking: Afenifere leaders visit Aso Rock, meet Buhari first time after 2019 elections

- President Muhammadu Buhari has met leaders of the Afenifere socio-political group first time after the 2019 general elections

- Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the APC, attended the meeting between the Ypruba leaders and the president

- Others at the meeting included former governors and senators from the region and who are members of the organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, June 25, met with leaders of the Afenifere socio-political organisation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng understands that the leaders of Afenifere got to Presidential Villa in the afternoon for the meeting which held at the ‘council chamber’.

The Nation reports that some of those at the meeting included the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, and a former governor of Ogun stater, Olusegun Osoba.

Others at the meeting included a former governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, and Pius Akinyelure.

Legit.ng earlier reported how the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) recently said that a Yoruba person would emerge as Nigeria's president in 2023.

It was learnt that the Ekiti state chapter of the ARG gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of the southwest state.

The state coordinator of ARG in Ekiti, Bunmi Awotiku, revealed that the organisation would play a huge role in bringing together the Yoruba nation to make 2023 southwest presidency a reality.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Sunday, June 23, accused state governors of not being straight-forward in their dealings with the federal government over the fight against insecurity in the country.

Adebanjo made the accusation in an interview in Lagos, contending also that President Buhari was reluctant to change the constitution so as to continue to wield the enormous powers in his possession.

