Presidency finally reacts over call for sack of Buhari's chief of staff Kyari

- The presidency has said the protesters calling for sack of Abba Kyari were sponsored

- Some stakeholders of the APC had on Monday, June 24, protested in Abuja and demanded immediate removal of Kyari as Buhari's chief of staff

- Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, said demonstration will change nothing as Buhari alone will decide who he will work with and who he will sack

The presidency has reacted to the protest by some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Concerned APC National Stakeholders (CANS), who called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Legit.ng reports that while protesting at the presidential Villa, the stakeholders described Kyari as one of the cabals in Buhari's government.

Reacting to the protest, the senior special assistant to the presidential on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described what happened as “sponsored protest.”

He said: “You are going to see more of such sponsored protests. In one of the hotels here in the federal capital, there is shop that sells packages of protests.

"At a given fee, they will write the protest speech, the placards and give you the marchers, men and women as well as the lead speaker who in many cases is a lawyer. So we are not surprised at all. Very soon, reporters and photographers will be buying this service to attack editors they don’t like.

“One thing to note is that this president is not the kind that can be swayed by this chicanery. He has a mind of his own and he alone will decide who he will work with and who he will send away. In effect, this demonstration will change nothing."

Legit.ng had previously reported that members of the Concerned APC National Stakeholders called on President Buhari to sack Abba Kyari, his chief of staff.

It was reported that the CANS members stormed Defense House, an annex of presidential villa in Maitama on Monday, June 24.

They specifically asked President Muhammadu Buhari to take full control of government from the hands of his lieutenants as he starts his second term administration.

