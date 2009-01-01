Home | News | General | Brazil, Argentina get tough opponents in Copa America quarter final pairings

- Copa America 2019 quarter final pairings has been drawn as interesting fixtures emerged

- Brazil will trade tackles with Paraguay and Argentina will square off with Venezuela

- Colombia will lock horns with Chile while Uruguay and will take on Peru in the last fixture

Copa America 2019 quarter final draws has been done as hosts Brazil will take on Paraguay in the first pairings of the round.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will be looking to avenge the 3-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Venezuela in a friendly played last month in the second fixture.

Colombia and Chile will lock horns as the defending champions are still looking good retain the trophy for the third consecutive time.

READ ALSO: Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona delayed over his huge release clause

Uruguay will lock horns with Peru in the last fixture of the round for a place in the semi finals of this year's Copa America competition.

Brazil finished top of Group A while Venezuela came second but Group B had Argentina coming runners-up behind Colombia.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Uruguay finished above Chile in Group C while Peru and Paraguay were picked as the best losers to complete the eight teams in the quarter finals.

Guest teams Japan and Qatar were knocked out in Group B and C respectively as both sides did not manage to get a win against their tough South American opponents.

The quarter final matches will be played on the 28th and 29th of June for a place in the semi finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Peru vs Brazil ended is a 5-0 win for the Selecao as they secure qualification into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America tournament.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring in the 12th minute after nodding home from a goal-mouth scramble from a Philippe Coutinho's corner.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Super Eagles will avoid World Cup mistakes at AFCON 2019 - John Ogu| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...