Derby County finally give Chelsea green light on Frank Lampard

- Chelsea have gotten the permission to speak with Frank Lampard over a return

- The Blues want their legend to replace Italian Maurizio Sarri who has joined Juventus

- Lampard joined Chelsea from boyhood club West Ham for a fee of £11m in 2001

Premier League giants Chelsea have been given the permission to speak with Frank Lampard over a possible return to Stamford Bridge as replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea are currently looking for a new manager and for the past two weeks, Frank Lampard has been tipped to replace Sarri who has joined Juventus.

Before leaving Chelsea as a player, Frank Lampard spent 13 years at Stamford Bridge and he remains the Blues' all-time record goalscorer with 211 goals.

His club Derby County have now permitted Chelsea to have discussions with the Englishman ahead of their pre-season training.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

"The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so,'' Derby County said in a statement.

Last season while in charge of Championship club Derby County, Frank Lampard almost promoted the club to the Premier League, but lost the final playoff against Aston Villa.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea fans are now worried that former manager Rafa Benitez could be considered by the Blues' chief ahead of Frank Lampard as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri last season won the Europa League title with the Blues and also made sure Chelsea finished among the top teams before he left for Italian side Juventus.

