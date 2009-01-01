Home | News | General | Ghana's Black Stars draw with Benin Squirrels in a tough Group F AFCON 2019 clash

Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew were in scoring form as 10-man Ghana’s Black Stars were forced to a 2-2 draw by Benin’s Squirrels in their opening Group F clash on Tuesday, June 25, at at Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

The encounter saw Benin take the lead after two minutes of action through Mickael Pote, who outran Ghanaian defenders before poking home the opener inside the box, to silent Black Stars fans.

Seven minutes later, Andre Ayew, levelled scores for Ghana off an assist from his brother Jordan to see the scoreboard read Ghana 1-1 Benin after 10 minutes of football.

With three minutes to the half-time break, Jordan Ayew netted the second goal for Ghana, to ensure the Black Stars go into the break with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Benin stepped up their game as they went in search of the equalizer, but Ghana held on to their precious lead.

However, in the 55th minute, John Boye, who was cautioned in the 37th minute, received a second booking from Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayri for time wasting before he was sent off.

Thus, Ghana had to see out the remaining minutes of the contest with a man down, but the Black Stars failed to stop Pote from netting his second goal on the night to level scores in 65th minute.

Despite other late chances goalscoring moments, none of the two sides were able to score the winner at the blast of the final whistle, with the scoreboard reading Ghana 2-2 Benin.

Meanwhile, the two counties will return to action on Saturday, June 29, when Ghana trade tackles with Cameroon, while Benin face Guinea-Bissau in their second group games.

