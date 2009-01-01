Home | News | General | BBNaija's Miracle thanks his supporters as he gets certified as Instrument rated pilot (photos)

While the topic of who the most successful BBNaija housemate is dragging on social media, the 2018 winner, Miracle still appears to be one on the top.

In a recent post shared on his Instagram page, the Flyboy announced that he has been certified as an Instrument Rated pilot. The excited Miracle shared photos of him being badged for the new position and proceeded to ring a bell in honour of his latest feat.

It was gathered that an Instrument rating refers to the qualifications that a pilot must have in order to fly under instrument flight rules (IFR).

It requires additional training and instruction beyond what is required for a private pilot certificate or commercial pilot certificate, including rules and procedures specific to instrument flying, additional instruction in meteorology, and more intensive training in flight solely by reference to instruments.

In that case, congratulations are in order for Miracle who is definitely flying high to achieve his goals.

Miracle also took time out to appreciate his supporters who have been with him from the very beginning.

See post below

