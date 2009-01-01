Home | News | General | APC reportedly calls for Amosun’s arrest over alleged handover of weapons to police

- The APC asked security operatives to arrest former governor Ibikunle Amosun

- The former governor was accused of stockpiling weapon ahead of the 2019 elections

- The state chapter of the party said Amosun must answer for the killing of its members

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun state has reportedly called for the arrest of former governor Ibikunle Amosun over allegation that he stock-piled ammunition prior to the 2019 general election.

Amosun reportedly handed over weapons and ammunition to security operatives following the end of his tenure as governor.

READ ALSO: I receive N750,000 as my salary - Senate president Lawan

According to Premium Times, the party in Ogun state in a statement by its spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, said failing to arrest the former governor will bring the law to ridicule.

He said: “The handover of such huge arms and ammunition is a confirmation of our pre-election outcry that the state was unsafe and that the governor was stockpiling arms and ammunitions for the purpose of wrecking havoc,” spokesperson Tunde Oladunjoye said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon. “If Amosun is not brought to account, then people will continue to mock the rule of law.”

“We will like to thank the Federal Government for deploring soldiers to Ogun State during the election. If not for that, the story would have been different and more lives would have been lost.

“For the first time in the history of elections in Southwest Nigeria, Ogun State was policed by four Commissioners of Police.

“Ogun State was not only identified as the darkest spot, it was also used as the Operation Centre for in the South West by the Police and the SSS,” the APC said.

The APC said the former governor must now answer for the reported killing if its members.

“Our supporters were killed during our campaign and nothing has happened. A governorship candidate of a political party led thugs to attack collation Centre in Ipokia LG, nothing has happened. The following day, a policeman was killed in an ambush while escorting results from Ipokia LG, nothing has happened.”

“With the latest discovery, questions must be asked from the former governor. Let him show the origin and manifest of the arms.

“Was there any difference between the volume imported and the one handed over to the police? Who has control over the purchase, storage, distributions and use of arms and ammunitions between the Inspector General of Police and a state governor?

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Legit.ng had reported that a report by Premium Times indicates that a few hours before former governor Ibikunle Amosun left office, he allegedly contacted the state’s commissioner of police, Bashir Makama, and confessed that he had thousands of arms and millions of ammunition in store at a secret armoury in government house and that he had decided to hand them over to the police.

Legit.ng had reported that Amosun’s anointed candidate for the Saturday, March 9 governorship election, Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), was roundly defeated by Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to report, Amosun was desperate to clear the government house of any incriminating material as Abiodun moved in to take charge.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Nigerians set 2nd term agenda for President Buhari | - on ]Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...