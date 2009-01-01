Home | News | General | Nigeria to experience thunderstorms, moderate rains on Wednesday, June 26

- NiMet has predicted thunderstorm activities and moderate rains over most states of the country

- According to NiMet, thunderstorms are anticipated over northern states in the morning hours

- The agency predicts that southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of intermittent rains over Portharcourt, Eket, Calabar, Uyo, Lagos

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorm activities and moderate rains over most states on Wednesday, June 26.

NiMet Weather Outlook on Tuesday, June 25, in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over central states with chances of thunderstorms over Gombe, Jos, Bauchi, Mambilla Plateau, Makurdi, Jalingo, Yola, Ibi and Kaduna axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Kaduna, Yola and Mambilla Plateau in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree celsius and 17 to 23 degree celsius.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are anticipated over northern states in the morning hours; affecting places like Yobe, Katsina, Zaria and Southern Borno while other places remain cloudy.

NiMET predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over north east and thunderstorms over Gusau, Sokoto, Yelwa and Birnin Kebbi later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 degree Celsius and 20 to 27 degree celsius.

“For southern states, cloudy conditions are expected with chances of intermittent rains over Akure, Abeokuta, Portharcourt, Eket, Calabar, Uyo, Lagos and Ijebu-Ode axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are envisaged over the entire region with day and night temperature of 26 to 31 degree celsius and 20 to 24 degree celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted.

