Over 13,000 students register for PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge

The sixth edition of PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge has passed its second stage. For the first time since inception, the competition was open to students across Nigeria. Reception across the country was positive as over Thirteen Thousand (13,000) students registered for the competition this year.

Out of the registered students, Six Hundred (600) students made the cut of mark and were shortlisted for a controlled CBT test, which held in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt. The CBT testing is first of its kind for any sponsored pure science competition in Nigeria.

The next phase of the competition would provide an opportunity for shortlisted students to showcase their knowledge in practical chemistry. Based on the outstanding performance of candidates across the regions, the third phase of the competition which will also take place across Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt will have Thirty (30) students and Nine (9) ‘Premier Wild Card’ participants. These thirty-nine (39) students would jostle for a place in the top six (6) position and a chance to compete at the grand finale for the N1,000,000 grand prize.

Speaking on the progress of the competition, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, PZ Cussons Nigeria, said that, ‘Chemistry is at the heart of all manufacturing that we do as such we need to build students’ interest in chemistry, which will lead to the right manpower in the manufacturing industry. This year we are making bold our commitment to the development of Chemistry in Nigeria by expanding this project nationwide. The huge registration numbers show that Nigerians are excited about our work and are eager to be part of it’.

PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge is Nigeria’s number one pure science competition. The competition is supported by PZ Cussons’ flagship toilet Soap brand, Premier.

Top three winners will receive a trophy, a medal and N1,000,000, N750,000, and N500,000 respectively. There will be additional prizes including laboratory equipment for the winners’ schools.

PZ Cussons Foundation has continued to support Nigerian communities by supporting projects in areas of education, potable water, health and empowerment.

The Foundation has completed over fifty-eight (58) projects in different parts of the country after the launch in 2007.

