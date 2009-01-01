Home | News | General | 18-year-old girl allegedly dies 3 weeks after wedding ceremony (photos)

- An 18-year-old lady identified as Chinwendu Promise Ifeabunandu has given up the ghost after a brief illness

- Reports claim that Ifeabunandu dies three weeks after her wedding ceremony

- The cause of the death is still unknown as she was said to have battled an undisclosed ailment

- The deceased is to be buried in her husband's hometown

Reports reaching Legit.ng claim that an 18-year-old lady identified as Chinwendu Promise Ifeabunandu has kicked the bucket just three weeks after her wedding to Chukwuebuka Ifeabunandu.

Late Chinwedu was said to have walked down the aisle on April 28 and died on May 19 after battling a brief illness. The deceased is set to be buried in the hometown of her husband at Nnulukwu village, Ichida in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday, June 29.

The brother of the deceased identified as Nwakanwa Kc Okafor shared the post announcing her death on Facebook and added a tribute bidding her farewell as she sojourns to the after life.

Read post below:

Meanwhile, a Corps member has reportedly died in Ekiti state while serving her country. Friends of the young corps member shared tribute messages on Facebook. They revealed that she was a really good student while studying mass communication in Auchi Polytechnic.

