FG reiterates commitment to fight against insecurity, corruption

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will consolidate on the achievements of its past administration.

Mustapha told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the government would focus on fundamental issues such as security, diversification of the economy, and corruption among others.

He spoke on the sideline of the just concluded Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting (AAM2019) in Moscow, Russia.

The SGF said that the government had demonstrated this fact in the area of agriculture in the past administration and would consolidate on it. He said aside the Anchor Borrower’s scheme, the government planned on looking at other diverse areas such as animal husbandry and the value chain.

On corruption, Mustapha said the government would re-strategise to be able to deal with the issue of fighting corruption. While emphasising the importance of tackling the root cause of corruption, he said if the menace was not curbed, it could affect the entire fabric of our life system in the country.

He said the government would ensure it created safety nets around the work place so that Nigerian workers would feel some measure of comfort while in service and shun corrupt practices.

The SGF also emphasised the need to strengthen the institutions in the country that were involved in fighting corruption such as the ICPC, EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau.

According to Mustapha, when the institutions are strengthened and capacity is built around them, it will enable them to deal with corrupt practices at every given time.

On the delay in the appointment of cabinet members by Muhammadu Buhari, Mustapha said the issue was very much on the mind of the president.

