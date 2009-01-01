Home | News | General | Cameroon destroy Guinea Bissau to kickoff their AFCON 2019 on a winning note

- Cameroon vs Guinea's AFCON 2019 match has been played with the Lions winning 2-0

- The Lions are the reigning AFCON title champions after winning the title in 2017 beating Egypt

- Second half goals from Banana and Bahoken were enough to fire Clarence Seedorf's men to victory

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions on Tuesday evening, June 25, kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations title defense in earnest after edging Guinea Bissau 2-0 at Ismailia Stadium in Egypt.

Cameroon claimed the continental trophy in 2017 after defeating Egypt 2-1 in the finals staged in Gabon.

Clarence Seedorf had to do leave Vincent Aboubakar out of his squad to face Guinea Bissau after the FC Porto striker suffering an injury.

Seedorf's side had poor preparations ahead of their AFCON campaign in Egypt, with the team delaying their trip to north Africa because of a row over bonues.

However, the Indomitable Lions defied all odds to stage an impressive performance against their Group F opponents to kick off their campaign on a flying start.

The side dictated proceedings from the blow of the whistle but were wasteful in front of goal after ending the first half goalless.

However, upon the restart of the second half, Yaya Banana opened Cameroon's goal account in the 66th minute, before super sub Stephane Bahoken who came on for Arnaud Djoum doubling the lead three minutes from close range.

Efforts by Guinea Bissau pushing for a goal proved futile, with their only glorious chance in the 74th minute hitting the post.

Cameroon eventually held on to claim maximum points, taking charge of Group F that also includes Ghana and Benin.

