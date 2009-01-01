Home | News | General | Helpful tips on how to check your Amazon Gift Card balance easily

One of the many pros associated with shopping on Amazon.com is the fact that the site has so many features that make both a buyer and a seller's experience as easy and as smooth as possible. One such feature of the global e-commerce website lies in Amazon Gift Cards. Find out more about them and how to check Amazon Gift Card balance.

Image: amazon.com

Source: UGC

It's someone's birthday, graduation party, wedding, or baby shower and you have no idea of what to get them. Looking through the internet, you just get more confused as everything and nothing seems to fit the occasion perfectly. Ever found yourself in such a situation? I know I have. Such difficult situations could easily be remedied by Amazon Gift Cards. Make use of Amazon Gift Cards which you can purchase for that special person, and which they can redeem for the products they want from the website. Quite convenient, right? Well, that is not all. More interesting is the fact that you can choose whatever message you want the gift card to hold and, get this, the gift cards have no expiry date and they carry no fees! Amazing, right?

Now that I have convinced you to get that special person a gift card from Amazon, you may be thinking that you need to know more about this product by the website. Or, maybe you have been gifted an Amazon Gift Card and cannot, for the life of you, figure out your Amazon Gift Card balance. Worry not, because this guide on how to check Amazon Gift Card balance will help you get through the process as easily as possible.

How to check your Amzon Gift Card balance

Follow these simple steps to find out how to check balance on Amazon Gift Card:

Log into your Amazon account using your email address and account password. On the navigation bar, click on 'Your Account'. Under the 'Amazon Wallet' section, click on 'Gift Cards'. You will then be directed to a page where you will see the option of viewing your gift card balance.

That is the Amazon Gift Card check balance procedure. Quite simple, right?

How to use Amazon Gift Card

So, you have successfully used the Amazon check Gift Card balance procedure above and are confident that you can use it for your purchases. However, you have no idea of how to actually use it. Here are some guidelines that will help you make the most of your gift card.

1-Click allows your gift card balance to be applied automatically to eligible orders during the checkout process. However, if you do not want to use your gift card on your order, you can easily unselect it as a mode of payment.

Now, to redeem your gift card,

Identify the claim code. For plastic gift cards, you may need to scratch off the coating on the back of the card to reveal the claim code. Please note that the claim code is nott the 16-digit card number. Click on 'Your Account'. Select 'Apply a Gift Card to Your Account'. Enter your claim code and click 'Apply to Your Balance'.

You can also enter your claim code during checkout. You will not be able to redeem your gift card using the Amazon.com 1-Click service unless you redeem the gift card funds to Your Account first. Also, note that if your order total is more than your gift card funds, the extra can be paid for by credit card.

Now that you know the process behind Amazon Gift Card balance check and are well aware of how to use the product, why not start making use of this amazing product? Isn't the procedure behind checking you Amazon Gift Card balance quite simple?

[embedded content]

