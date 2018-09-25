Home | News | General | Discover top facts about actor Neil Patrick Harris

Have you ever considered knowing more about your favourite artist, model, or actor? Well, if you are an avid fan of How I Met Your Mother and have binge-watched the series a couple of times, then you know Neil Patrick Harris. In this television series, he plays the role of a humorous womanizer named Barney Stinson. Apart from landing a lead role in this show, what else do you know about his personal life, including sexual orientation? As an actor, how many other different roles has he played? Has he won an Oscar?

Image: instagram.com, @nph

Neil Patrick Harris is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. He has made a name for himself in multiple fields like singing, acting, MC-ing, writing and producing. He got everyone attached to the Emmy-Award-winning comedy series How I Met Your Mother. His achievements in the industry have enabled him to build a huge fan base, which makes him one of the most influential celebrities around the globe. With these many endeavours, it is natural to want to know: How much money does Neil Patrick Harris make?

Neil Patrick Harris profile summary

Date of birth : June 15th, 1973

: June 15th, 1973 Place of birth : Albuquerque, New México

: Albuquerque, New México Nationality : American

: American Age : 46 years

: 46 years Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : David Michael Burtka

: David Michael Burtka Sexual orientation : Gay

: Gay Children : Gideon Scott and Harper Grace

: Gideon Scott and Harper Grace Height : 1.83m

: 1.83m Weight : 81 kilograms

: 81 kilograms Profession : singer, actor, magician, author

: singer, actor, magician, author Net worth: $40 million

Neil Patrick Harris biography

Harris was born on June 15th, 1973, at a place called Albuquerque and raised in Ruidoso, New México. He is the son of restaurant owners and lawyers, Ronald Gene Harris and Sheila Gail Harris. He attended La Cueva High School where he graduated in 1991 with honours. Do you believe you need a college diploma or degree to be a good actor and if so, where did Neil Patrick Harris go to college?

The famous actor did not attend college? In fact, he regrets not going to college. However, after high school, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming an actor and was discovered in a drama camp in Las Cruces in New Mexico by Mark Medoff. Mark then decided to cast him alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the 1988 drama film called Clara's Heart. The movie was such a hit with fans that it got Neil a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture.

For over two decades, Neil Patrick went on to land various roles which earned him more than 20 awards and 60 nominations. According to Neil Patrick Harris IMBb, the actor has won four Primetime Emmy Awards in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014. As of 2019, Neil Patrick Harris age is 46 years.

Image: instagram.com, @nph

What is Neil Patrick Harris famous for?

Neil Patrick Harris wears many hats: actor, author, husband, father, emcee and magician. However, he is a household name in the film industry. For decades he has perfected his acting skills in action that has enabled him to land various lucrative roles. Through his comedy skills, Neil managed to land various lucrative acting roles which have contributed immensely in making him famous and increasing his net worth. The actor also has a Star on the Walk of Fame which he received in 2011.

When it comes to being a host for award shows, Neil is a legend. He has been an emcee in some of the biggest award ceremonies including Oscar. He has also hosted the Tony Awards four times, Primetime Emmy Awards twice, the Video Game Awards (2010), World Magic Awards (2008) and TV Land Awards (2009).

Neil Patrick Harris movies and TV shows

While Harris major success came from his television appearances in How I Met Your Mother which aired from 2005 to 2014, he has starred in several movies and television shows.

While in school, he took part in a few plays, one of which was his senior play, Fiddler on the Roof (1971), in which he portrayed Lazar Wolf, the butcher. In 1989, he got the role in Steven Bochco’s television series Doogie Howser, M.D., which commemorated the start of his career. The show aired on CBS from 1989 to 1993 and earned him a Young Artist Award for the Best Young Actor Starring in a Television Series and a Golden Globe nomination.

He took stage acting in 1993 after Doogie Howser, M.D ended. He starred as Mark Cohen in a musical production Rent until January 1998. After playing in several television roles, Harris returned to the big screens in Starship Troopers (1997) together with Casper Van Dien and then appeared in The Proposition (1998). He then made his way to Broadway in 2001 by starring in Proof. In 2019, Harris gets to play Count Olaf on the show A Series of Unfortunate Events where he gets to use almost all his talents: singing, acting, dancing and doing magic.

Some of the films and shows where you can see this talented actor include:

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Beastly (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Gone Girl (2014)

Downsizing (2017)

How rich is Neil Patrick Harris?

Image: instagram.com, @nph

After being in the spotlight for three decades, you may wonder what Neil Patrick Harris net worth in 2019 is? The 46-year-old actor has an estimated net worth of $40 million. A lot of his money comes from acting in movies such as How I Met Your Mother and the Netflix production A Series of Unfortunate Events. For instance, in How I Met Your Mother, he earned $225,000 per episode. He also earns from hosting various shows and lucrative endorsement deals such as an 18-month contract with Heineken Light beer. Harris also promoted American Airlines, Axe, Old Spice and Neuro Sleep.

In addition to being an accomplished actor, Neil Patrick can boast of being a published author. He has written several books including Choose Your Own Autobiography (2014) and two children's book Magic Misfits and Second Story, both of which were released on September 25th, 2018.

Is Neil Patrick Harris married?

Many people are interested in knowing more about the relationship and marriage lives of most famous people. For Patrick's case, he is a married man. Neil revealed that he was gay in 2006, but he had been in a secret relationship with David Burtka since 2004. David Burtka and Neil Patrick wedding was on September 6th, 2014, after the marriage of the same gender was legalized in New York. They got married in Perugia, Italy where the director of How I Met Your Mother Pamela Fryman, orchestrated the wedding. Elton John performed at the reception, and the couple's fraternal twins were also at the ceremony.

Now that their marriage is official, you might be wondering about Neil Patrick Harris kids. The adorable couple has twins: a son, Gideon Scott Burtka, and a daughter, Harper Grace.

Who is Neil Patrick Harris partner?

Image: instagram.com, @nph

Neil Patrick Harris husband, David Michael Burtka, is a professional chef and an American actor. David and Harris have been together for more than 10 years, and they recently celebrated their 15th anniversary since their first date. Burtka released his first book titled Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration on April this year.

Does Neil Harris Patrick have a tattoo?

To celebrate A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2, Harris decided to get his first tattoo on his ankle. The particular tattoo is a scamp stamp of the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.). Neil Patrick Harris tattoo marked a special occasion for him as he continues to take the role of the antagonist, Count Olaf. The tattoo was done by Brooklyn based artist, Anderson Luna.

Neil Patrick Harris is a trailblazer not only in the acting industry but in the LGBTQ+ community. The fact that he openly identifies as gay and continues to land major roles that contribute to his net worth makes him a role model worth emulating.

