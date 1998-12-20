Home | News | General | Kylian Mbappe bio: you will be amazed by his career and life story

As we all are aware, FIFA has created many opportunities for young players. While representing their nations, thousands of players get to showcase their talents. Kylian Mbappe is among the top renowned football players in this day and age.

Image: facebook.com, @Kylian Mbappé

Source: UGC

France was the winner of the 2018 World Cup against Croatia by 4-2. Throughout the World Cup period, Mbappe scored a total of four goals with the inclusion of three in the knockout and one in the final phase.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin profile summary

Full name: Kylian Mbappe Lottin

Kylian Mbappe Lottin Date of birth: 20th December 1998

20th December 1998 Birthplace: Paris, France

Paris, France Ethnicity: Afro-European

Afro-European Father: Wilfried Mbappé

Wilfried Mbappé Mother: Fayza Lamari

Fayza Lamari Profession: Professional football player

Professional football player Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Nationality: French

French Active years: 2015-present

2015-present Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Build: Athletic

Athletic Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Weight: 73 kg

73 kg Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Online presence: Twitter, Instagram

Twitter, Instagram Horoscope: Sagittarius

Mbappe age

This PSG celebrity was born on 20th December 1998 in France, Bondy. He is currently 20 years old.

Kylian Mbappe career

Image: facebook.com, @Kylian Mbappé

Source: UGC

The popularity of this football star began way back when he was young. He starred in top clubs such as Monaco, AS Bondy and INF Clairefontaine. Soon after, he became a regular goalscorer and starter for the first team in the season of 2016-17, helping the club he was playing for gain their Ligue 1 title after seventeen years.

In the next season, he became part of Paris Saint Germain on loan at first, with an agreement to become a permanent member of this team as the season ended. His top global debut for France happened in March 2017..

At the FIFA World Cup of 2018, Kylian emerged the youngest player in France to score in the World cup. After Pelé, he was the second teenager who ever scored in the World Cup Final. France won this tournament as Mbappe finished as the second highest goalscorer. This warranted him to get the Best Young Player Award owed to his performances.

Mbappe PSG

Image: instagram.com, @Kylian Mbappé

Source: UGC

The talented footballer was signed on 31 August 2017 by Paris Saint-Germain on loan. The amount that was needed for Mbappe transfer was rumoured to be €145 million besides €35 million in add-ons. This made Kylian the most costly teenage player, the most expensive transfer within the domestic leagues, and probably the second most expensive player, behind Neymar. On arrival to the French Capital, he was given the number 29 shirt.

Mbappe has been exceptional while playing for PSG. He joined this club after departing from Monaco on a season-long loan in 2017 August. This was before signing a four year deal with the firm that will go up to 30 June 2022. PSG parted with €180 million to acquire this star. In case he decided to leave, the club would expect to get a higher amount and maybe a new world record pay.

Kylian Mbappe parents and family

Image: facebook.com, @NaijaBet.com

Source: UGC

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born in Paris. His dad, Wilfried comes from Cameroon, and being his agent, is also a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, who is Algerian, was once a handball player. Jirès Kembo Ekoko, his adoptive brother, also plays football professionally. Adeyemi Mbappé is his small brother.

Kylian Mbappe girlfriend

Image: instagram.com, @aliciaaylies

Source: UGC

Since 2018, Mbappé has been in a relationship with 2017 Miss France, Alicia Aylies. This top model was spotted cheering the star in one of the PSG games.

READ ALSO: Josh Radnor bio: net worth, height, age

Kylian Mbappe's net worth and endorsements

Image: facebook.com, @Kylian Mbappé

Source: UGC

As of 2019, the estimated Mbappe net worth is $25 million, including all his incomes and properties. Mbappe salary yearly from Paris Saint Germain is approximated at $20 million. By 2017, this star’s annual salary of about $2.3 was derived from the club.

Besides his career in football, he also accumulates a good amount of cash from various endorsement deals. Until recently, his only sponsor was Nike. On top of this, in October 2018, he signed a huge endorsement deal with Hublot, a luxury watch brand. He replaced Usain Bolt as the brand ambassador of Hublot. The deal was estimated to cost around $1.13 million per year.

Kylian Mbappe Instagram

Similar to the other football superstars, Mbappe has a substantial social media presence. As at now, he commands a following of 30.6 million Instagram followers. Not so many people can have such a following; this is a very strong start for the young footballer.

Kylian Mbappe’s body measurements

Mbappe has an athletic body. He has dark brown eyes and black hair. He has a body weight of 73 kgs and is 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Mbappe stats 2018/2019

Image: facebook.com, @Kylian Mbappé

Source: UGC

Kylian is a forward and has appeared in a total of 29 matches in Ligue 1 of this season and played 2340 minutes. This footballer scores 1.27 goals on average every 90 minutes he is on the pitch. This is an attacking performance that presently places him at position 1 out of 428 players of Ligue 1 who have played a minimum of 3 matches. Owed to his total score of 33 goals this far in the league season, he is placed number one in PSG squad’s Top Scorers list.

Image: legit.ng

Source: UGC

Mbappe is one of the youngest and proficient players the world takes pride in today. We can only hope for an increase in his efficiency in the football field. He is also the patron of Premiers de Cordée association, a charity that helps in organizing sports events for kids with disabilities.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Alex Ekubo shares word for social media slayers trying to impress celebs

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...