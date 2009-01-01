Home | News | General | Just in: NYSC speaks after alleged kidnap of 10 corps members in Ondo

- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) denies reports that its members have been kidnapped in Ondo state

- The NYSC describes the news of the reported kidnap as baseless and unfounded

- The organisation assures the public and parents that their wards serving in the state are very safe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday, June 26, denied the news that ten of its corps members were kidnapped in Ondo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bankole Simeone, the corps’ public relations officer in the state, gave the official reaction in a statement in Akure.

"The attention of the NYSC, Ondo state management has been drawn to news making the rounds and trending on some social media that some corps members have been kidnapped.

“The news is not only false but baseless and unfounded," he said.

The statement urged the general public, especially the parents and guardians not to panic as all corps members serving in all the local governments in the state or those who are currently in camp at Ikare-Akoko are safe, sound and healthy.

“We wish to advise the members of the press and other related agencies to avail themselves the friendly disposition of the state coordinator, Grace Akpabio, to verify the authenticity of any report before putting such in public domain.

“So as not to mislead the general public and other stakeholders of the noble scheme,” the Simeone said.

The corps' spokesperson noted that the management had put all machinery and effective measures in place to safeguard the lives of corps members in the state.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, on Sunday, June 23, recommended capital punishment for kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes in order to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

Buhari told newsmen in Ibadan that the spate of kidnapping and killings across the country would continue unabated if such a drastic measure was not taken.

Buhari, a former chairman, Senate committee on ICT and cybercrime, in the eighth National Assembly, lamented the upsurge in kidnappings and killings across the country, saying violent crimes were becoming a lucrative business for those involved.

Meanwhile, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police command in Lagos state, confirmed the killing of Mufutau Sulaiman, also known as 'Pencil' during a gun battle in Ikorodu.

Sulaiman was alleged to be a kidnap kingpin who had been terrorising the residents of Ikorodu.

