Buhari rescues Nigeria with AFCON money after bonus crisis ahead of crunch Guinea game

- Nigeria vs Guinea's second Group game in the 2019 AFCON will hold on Wednesday, June 26

- President Muhammadu Buhari has however released money for the payment of bonuses for the Super Eagles players

- Buhari watched Super Eagles' first game against Burundi at the AFCON 2019 where they won 1-0

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the payment of bonuses and allowances for all Super Eagles players who are currently in Egypt for the 2019 Nations Cup.

This comes after the Super Eagles star shunned press conference on Tuesday, June 25, as they demanded for their money after 1-0 win over Burundi in their 2019 first AFCON game.

While confirming the news, Seyi Akinwunmi who is the vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation made it clear that the football house received part of the money on Tuesday, June 25.

The legal practitioner added in a statement made available to Legit.ng that the NFF had immediately launched the process to convert the sum to American Dollars to pay the players their only outstanding entitlement.

Akinwunmi said in the statement that the Super Eagles were only being owed the allowances for their victory over Burundi.

“We want to specially thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his keen interest in resolving this matter quickly, which has enabled us to receive part of the money in record time.

''We have immediately started the process of converting the money to American Dollars at the Central Bank in order to pay the players the bonus for the win over Burundi three days ago as well as plan for subsequent games,'' Akinwunmi explained.

This latest development is now expected to be a good development for the Super Eagles ahead of their second AFCON 2019 Group game against Guinea on Wednesday, June 26.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles stars were missing in Tuesday's press conference ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations second Group B clash against Guinea.

This came four days after kicking off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Burundi in their opening encounter at Alexandria Stadium over the weekend.

