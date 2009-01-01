Home | News | General | Richest man in UK set to buy Man United from Glazer family

- Jim Ratcliffe is considering buying Premier League side Manchester United

- The petrochemical tycoon had also approached Chelsea for a possible takeover

- It is understood that the 66-year-old was put of by the Glazers' asking price

Jim Ratcliffe who is Britain's richest man enquired about taking over Manchester United, reports claim.

Ratcliffe who has been supporting United from his childhood days is worth more than £21billion, and he was also interested in buying Chelsea earlier this year.

And now the petrochemical tycoon who owns a cycling team has approached the Glazers for a possible takeover.

But it is understood that Ratcliffe was put off by United's asking price and it is unclear if the 66-year-old would still consider a buy-out offer.

But just last month Ratcliffe said: “I’m a tortured Manchester United fan. We [Ineos] have dipped our toe in the water with football.”

The Old Trafford is thought to be valued at £3.8bn but that had depended on earning a Champions League spot last season but finished in sixth.

It now means Ratcliffe would have to contemplate spending a huge proportion of his wealth to have any chance of persuading the Glazers to sell.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, British tycoon, has reportedly held talks over a possible takeover of Chelsea football club.

According to a UK Metro report, Ratcliffe, who is Britain's richest man is exploring the possibility of replacing current owner Roman Abramovich as club chief.

