Group slams former NBA president over calls for Nigeria's disintegration

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has lashed out at controversial human rights lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, over calls for the disintegration of the country into regions as postulated in the Aburi Accord of the Civil War era.

According to these distinguished Nigerians, the notion is a conspiracy against the unity of Nigeria which betrays national interest.

In a press statement issued by national president Sabo Odeh on Wednesday, June 26, in Abuja, the group stated that the timing is suspicious as such disruptive request was never mentioned when Goodluck Jonathan, a southerner was at the helms of affair.

The coalition likened Agbakoba's demand to that of extremists, fanatics, separatists and terrorists, particularly Boko Haram whose ideology and modus operandi is not afar.

The coalition said by calling on President Muhammdu Buhari to evoke the Aburi Accord, the former Nigerian Bar Association boss is scheming to achieve his own devious ends, as the issues he identified has already been addressed.

The coalition, however, emphasised that a one-indivisible Nigeria is non-negotiable and urged the Federal Government to place Agbakoba under watch owing to his apparent destabilization agenda.

“The demand from Olisa Agbakoba for the division of Nigeria by activating the Aburi Accord of the civil war era is nothing but scheming to achieve his own devious ends. This is because the issues he identified as militating against the management of Nigeria’s diversity are already being addressed.

“Had they been addressed on the scale the present administration has been addressing them perhaps the country would have been spared the recent unsavoury experiences. It is interesting that Agbakoba is beholding to the successive administrations that were responsible for this neglect of critical national issues to the extent that he was consider as a contender for the office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the Jonathan era," the coalition said.

The coalition said irrespective of what Agbakoba, his associates or clients might say, Nigeria is an indivisible nation unshaken.

According to the group, this a belief held by millions of other Nigerians that resolute in not be shaken by reactionary ventilation as the Senior Advocate of Nigeria did.

“More and more Nigerians have come to realization that their own good fortunes are tied to a united Nigeria, while fragmentation into the kind of ethnic enclaves would undermine those same fortunes.

“The government is hereby placed on notice that it must place the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association under watch since it has become apparent that he has continued to pursue the destabilization agenda reportedly hatched by the opposition against when it loses the general election. Nigerians have watched indifferently as they unleashed one security breach after the other on the country and it is time to put an end to their regime of fear," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is considering a government of national unity ahead of his second term inauguration on May 29.

The vice president spoke at an induction programme organised by the Nigerian Governors Forum ( NGF) for new and returning governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Osinbajo said he has the president’s mandate to say that the federal government stands ready to embark on this historic all-party cooperation to better the lives of all our citizens.

