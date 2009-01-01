Home | News | General | How we recognised terrorists, Jihadists infiltrating bandits in Zamfara - Commander

- There are indications that terrorists and Jihadists are infiltrating bandits in Zamfara state

- This was disclosed on Tuesday, June 25, by the Nigeria Army commander of Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Jide Ogunlade

- Ogundele said that the bandits are easily recognised through their headgear which carries the Jihad inscription

The Nigeria Army commander of Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Jide Ogunlade, on Tuesday, June 25, cried out over the rate at which some terrorists and Jihadists are infiltrating bandits in Zamfara state.

Ogundele said that banditry in the state is now turning into terrorism, adding that the bandits are easily recognised through their headgear which carries the Jihad inscription, This Day reports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

He said: “Jihadists and terrorists have now infiltrated the ranks of bandits that are operating in the bushes of Zamfara.

“Banditry is now heading towards terrorism and they are identifiable through their headgear which carries ‘Jihad’ inscription.

“Since the criminals are changing tactics, we are also changing ours and if they increase in numbers, we will most likely advise the federal government to declare them as terrorists,” he said.

“Our operatives are now in high morale and thanks to the Presidency and the nation’s service chiefs for establishing and adequately supporting operation Hadarin Daji.

“l want to assure Nigerians that all officers and men under the operation carry out their responsibilities according to the rules of engagement, especially in ensuring that collateral damage is reduced to zero.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“We have opened up a communications centre that will offer 24-hour service for our callers to call and give credible information that will help in arresting any security breach.

“We are hoping that the telephone service providers as partners are expected to allow callers make distress calls toll-free, so that the information can continue to flow.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bandits in Zamfara had given conditions for laying down their arms; one of them being that extra-judicial killings of Fulani, especially in local markets, should be halted.

The disclosure was made by the state’s commissioner of police, Usman Nagoggo, during a meeting with vigilantes and volunteers popularly known as Yan Sakai on Thursday, June 20, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the bandits are also demanding that they be allowed to attend local markets without fear or intimidation.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Buhari should put an end to banditry, unrest in Zamfara - Nigerians cry | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...