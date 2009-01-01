Home | News | General | S/West governors insist on state police as security challenges rise in region

Governors of the six south-west states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo have expressed commitment to the protection of lives and property of their people.

At a security summit, christened, “Stakeholders’ Security Summit : Focus on Western Nigeria,” which held in Ibadan, Oyo state, the governors said to protect their people, it had become necessary for the federation to permit states to raise their own police force.

Legit.ng gathers that the governors said more than ever, now is the time for state police to be created. They stressed that the proposed state police would co-exist with the federal police.

While declaring the summit open, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, who doubles as the chairman of the Western Nigeria Governors’ Forum, said no sacrifice was too much for the south-west governors to make to protect their people.

Akeredolu said that the governors in the region had decided to put their party affiliations aside and tackle the security challenges facing the region.

He said: “This meeting has become exigent, considering the spate of insecurity in the country. The anxiety of our people is palpable. The growing fear among the populace makes nonsense of any plans conceived for the development of our God-given space.

“It is my fervent hope that this engagement will not be limited to the current challenge which threatens to wreck our collective peace. I look forward to future interactions on matters as important and affective as this one which compels this assembly.

"There is no gainsaying the obvious; the issue of socio-economic integration in the region must be taken seriously for any aspiration towards development to be meaningful. No remarkable progress can be achieved amidst chaos. No state in the region can achieve greatness in isolation.”

In his welcome address, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, said the role of governors was to ensure the safety of everyone living in the region. He stressed that there can be no development without a secure environment.

He said: “As governors, it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone in our midst, indigene or alien residents, is assured of security of their life and property. We also know that there are barriers preventing us from carrying out this constitutional responsibility to the fullest measure.”

On his part, the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, said drone system has been deployed to tackle some of the security challenges facing the region.

In their respective addresses, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, maintained that the issue of security has been the major discussion of the governors.

They said they had all decided to cooperate in tackling security challenges in the region.

Also present at the summit were security chiefs, traditional rulers, leaders of thought and prominent groups in the south-west.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state said that he was in support of the call for the establishment of state police.

El-Rufai made the statement while dismissing an earlier report which claimed that he was opposed to the idea of state police.

The governor noted that he could not have opposed state police, having chaired the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on true federalism.

