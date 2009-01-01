Home | News | General | Actor IK Ogbonna gives marriage advice shortly after estranged wife reportedly confirmed their split

- Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has shared marital advice on his social media page

- The handsome actor explained in a post that couples should learn to resolve conflicts like adults and in a mature way

- IK did this shortly after his estranged wife, Sonia, seemed to confirm their split

It is no longer news that the marriage between handsome actor, IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia Lareinaa, is facing troubled times.

Many fans have kept fingers crossed with the hope of them getting back together to continually give couple goals. However, that does not look likely to happen anytime soon.

The fine young man recently gave advice on how to handle marital problems on his social media page.

In a post shared on his Instastory, he explained that most marriage problems can be solved if the couple learn to handle it quickly, openly, respectfully and like adults.

He further explained that couples should avoid throwing emotional tantrums. See the post below:

Interestingly, this post from the actor is coming shortly after his estranged wife, Sonia, seemed to confirm their separation on social media.

During a recent Q and A session on the diva's page, a fan had expressed admiration for her union with the actor and she responded by saying people should stop trying to push people together but wish them peace of mind and happiness instead.

On whether she would ever consider getting married again, Lareinaa gave a response that suggested that she would not be making the decision to enter a permanent relationship with the opposite gender again.

Despite being estranged couples, IK has made sure to be present in his son's life. He was recently spotted spending quality time with his boy, Ace.

