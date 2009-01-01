Home | News | General | Cardi B and husband Offset get jiggy on stage during BET awards

Fashion, dance, celebration and laughter are just some of the things that stood out during the just concluded 2019 BET Awards.

To say that musicians delivered performances of a lifetime during the fun-filled ceremony would even be an understatement.

However, the most memorable act of the night was none other than US rapper Cardi B.

That lady and her husband brought a new meaning to the words couple goals.

Cardi and her husband Offset who is also a musician decided to grind against each other during their unique stage performance.

Dressed in a tiny green outfit, Cardi first started the performance in the company of her group of dancers.

Then, she approached her hubby who was singing at the comfort of a seat and dropped what her mama gave her on his laps.

The mother of one then sat on her man and showed him who’s boss as she whined her waist on the seemingly happy man.

The crowd went wild and constantly chanted the singer’s name in unison as they paid attention to the fearless couple.

Other notable acts that rocked the night included musicians’ tribute to Michael Jackson and fallen rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Meanwhile, social media was recently set abuzz following the recently concluded 2019 edition of the highly coveted BET Awards that took place on Sunday, June 23.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some looks that were totally worth reckoning with for the ceremony, and it may excite you to know that some Nigerian superstars who graced the event, did not fail to deliver.

