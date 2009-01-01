Home | News | General | 49-year-old woman blessed with the longest hair in Africa shakes internet (photos)

- A 49-year-old woman identified as Lister Phiri has many internet users stunned with the length of her hair

- Phiri who hails from Chilanga District of Lusaka in Zambia is blessed with incredibly long hair that is almost twice her height

- In an interview, Lister admitted to never using shampoo or chemicals on her hair

Lister Phiri, 49, has somewhat debunked all the hair care rules, given that she is a woman with an over two meters length of hair and has never used chemicals or shampoo on it.

Phiri who is reportedly the woman with longest hair in Africa admittedly uses detergent and vaseline to wash and moisturize her hair and yet it is said to be twice her height.

Lister who hails from Chilanga District of Lusaka in Zambia has learned to cut cost in maintaining her really long hair. In an interview, she revealed that she styles with cotton thread with help from her neighbours and doesn't bother with spending a fortune in saloons.

READ ALSO: 7 world famous stars you didn't know were of Nigerian descent

The real-life Rapunzel also shared that she has to trim her hair from time to time but hardly gets bothered as her hair grows really fast.

See photos below:

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady known as Nikkita Duke made herself, parents and country proud. The young lady who has a flare for the creative arts recently graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, USA.

At her graduation ceremony, Duke displayed Efik cultural heritage as she rocked a dress designed by her mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Meet 19-year-old student of medicine and surgery who is also a super-talented painter on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...