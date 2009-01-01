Home | News | General | Nigeria could make history at AFCON 2019 if they beat Guinea (match preview)

- Nigeria vs Guinea Group B clash at the AFCON 2019 will take centre stage on Wednesday, June 26

- Super Eagles will become the first team to reach round of 16 if they beat Guinea, hence making history as the first team to do so since the tournament was extended to 24 teams

- For Guinea, they will be targeting a victory to keep their AFCON hopes alive, after their unexpected 2-2 draw against debutants Madagascar

Super Eagles of Nigeria will become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt should they secure all three points against Syli Nationale of Guinea.

Gernot Rohr's men needed a 77th minute strike from the boot of Odion Ighalo to pick up vital three points in their first game against Burundi.

Now, Nigeria who are unbeaten in seven games at the Nations Cup are not only eyeing three points against Guinea, but will also want to claim bragging rights against their opponent as honours are even in 14 previous matches between both nations.

The Super Eagles have won four times and drawn six matches against Guinea who have also won four times

Nigeria recorded their last defeat at the Nations Cup on January 28 after losing 1-0 to Ghana in AFCON 2010 semi-final.

Ahead of the game, the 2013 AFCON champions' camp elicited jubilation on Monday evening, June 24, after further tests in Cairo cleared Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu to play at the AFCON 2019, following a scare after he fell during training session. The incident ruled him out of Saturday’s clash with Burundi.

However, there is still a bit of concern for technical adviser Gernot Rohr as there have been reported cases of sickness in the Nigerian team, coupled with injury worries for right back Shehu Abdullahi and left back Jamilu Collins.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Guinea coach Paul Put who will want revenge after he lost the final of AFCON 2013 to Super Eagles with Burkina Faso, believes the sickness in the Nigerian team could be a blessing in disguise for his side.

He said: “Perhaps the illness and sickness in the Nigerian team is a good sign for us because we need all the luck against a team like this.”

Put was head coach of Burkina Faso’s Etalons who lost the final of the AFCON 2013 tournament to the Super Eagles at Soccercity in Johannesburg, three weeks after both teams ended their opening match of the finals 1-1 in Nelspruit.

For coach Rohr, he will likely stick with South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi in goal, with Kenneth Omeruo and Willian Ekong at the centre of defence and Ola Aina at left back.

With Abdullahi Shehu injured, Chidozie Awaziem could replace him again at right back, while Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Oghenekaro Etebo may pull strings in midfield, if skipper Mikel Obi starts from the bench.

Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa may start in the attack, against a very strong Guinea team that has Champions League winner and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Akpeyi; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Ndidi, Etebo; Chukwueze, Mikel, Iwobi, Ighalo

Guinea possible starting lineup:

Aly Keita; Dyrestam, Jeanvier, Falette, Sylla, Diawara, Traore, Cisse, Naby Keita, Kamano, Kaba

Match time: 3.30pm (Nigerian time)

Venue: Alexandria stadium, Egypt.

Legit.ng will bring you live coverage of the encounter as from 3pm Nigerian time.

