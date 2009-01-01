Home | News | General | It is all about helping people - 13-year-old chef says as he donates food to less fortunate
It is all about helping people - 13-year-old chef says as he donates food to less fortunate



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 32 minutes ago
A 13-year-old boy from the US has turned his passion for cooking into a charitable organization.

Michael Pratt who is an avid and dedicated cook donates meals to the less fortunate every time he makes a successful sale.

According to the Washington Post, the owner of Michael’s Desserts goes to the streets twice a month to handout meals to the homeless.

Sometimes, the kind kid decides to visit domestic violence shelters and transitional housing.

For every 75 cupcakes and 24 other pastries he sells via Facebook and his website, the teenage chef donates around 100 foodstuff.

“I knew that I wanted to make a business, but I knew I didn't just want to make money. I also wanted to help people at the same time,” he said.

As if not enough, Michael uses his cooking to spread awareness about unsung and celebrated heroes.

He even organizes baking classes that charges N10,590 to every person willing to participate."I always wanted to have a purpose for what I do. It is all about helping people,” he added.

