Home | News | General | It is all about helping people - 13-year-old chef says as he donates food to less fortunate

A 13-year-old boy from the US has turned his passion for cooking into a charitable organization.

Michael Pratt who is an avid and dedicated cook donates meals to the less fortunate every time he makes a successful sale.

According to the Washington Post, the owner of Michael’s Desserts goes to the streets twice a month to handout meals to the homeless.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

READ ALSO: 18-year-old girl allegedly dies 3 weeks after wedding ceremony

Sometimes, the kind kid decides to visit domestic violence shelters and transitional housing.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

For every 75 cupcakes and 24 other pastries he sells via Facebook and his website, the teenage chef donates around 100 foodstuff.

“I knew that I wanted to make a business, but I knew I didn't just want to make money. I also wanted to help people at the same time,” he said.

As if not enough, Michael uses his cooking to spread awareness about unsung and celebrated heroes.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

He even organizes baking classes that charges N10,590 to every person willing to participate."I always wanted to have a purpose for what I do. It is all about helping people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Living in the spotlight as a celebrity may have its perks such as being able to afford the good things of life with a massive support from a lot of people. However, while celebrities enjoy the love and support of their fans, they also have to deal with trolls, especially online.

Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group, recently exposed an Instagram user who came on his page to troll him. The singer who is a huge fan of the late Michael Jackson released a tribute video to the star.

Jare Ijalana: The most beautiful girl in the world is from Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...