LIVE: Nigeria 1-0 Guinea

Super Eagles of Nigeria will become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt should they secure all three points against Syli Nationale of Guinea. Always refresh your browser for fresh updates

1’ — Guinea Kick off Guinea gets the game underway

2’ — Akpeyi makes save Half Chance! Akpeyi is forced to an early save

3’ — Blocked! Iwobi's shot is blocked Alex Iwobi is found in the box but his shot is blocked from close range.

6’ — Ighalo fluffs his line Ahmed Musa embarks on a dashing run in the left flank and finds Ighalo in the box but his first touch is poor and the goalkeeper gathers.

10’ — BIG CHANCE for Guinea Naby Keita plays a defense splitting pass to Sory Kaba but Balogun covers up well and makes the tackle. Nice tackle by the defender. Few seconds later, Akpeyi gathers well from a Kamano shot

15’ — Both teams beginning to settle into the game after a nervy start After 15 minutes played, the score line still remains 0-0

20’ — Free-kick to Guinea goes just inches high Kamano with a curling strike but it goes inches high and doesn’t trouble Akpeyi

24’ — Half Chance! Aina strikes from yards out Ola Aina fires from yards out but his effort is easily gathered by the Guinea goalkeeper

27’ — Yellow card to Falette for a foul on Ighalo Guinea's Falette is booked for a foul on Odion Ighalo

32’ — BIG CHANCE! Ighalo misses after a pass from Moses Simon What a chance! Nigeria get the first big chance of the game as Moses Simon plays Odion Ighalo through on goal. The striker fires into the side net when he could have passed to Ahmed Musa who was free

35’ — Both teams struggle to find a way through in the final third 10 minutes left to play in the first half and both teams still struggling to find a way through in the final third. Nigeria's best chance in the game has gone to Ighalo

37’ — Chance! Iwobi forces a save from Ibrahim Kone Alex Iwobi with a fierce shot from the edge of the box but Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone is equal to the task as he parries it away to safety

40’ — Half chance for Guinea! Akpeyi gathers well Ibrahima Cisse with a fierce shot from distance but Akepyi gathers well.

43’ — Worries for Guinea! Naby Keita is down after a tackle from Balogun A bit of worry for Guinea as Naby Keita is down with an injury but he looks fine to continue the game

45’ — One Minute of added time to be played One minute of added time to be played and once again Naby Keita is down again but he gets up and looks fine to continue.

45’ — Half time: Nigeria 0-0 Guinea The referee signals the end of the first half at the Alexandria stadium in Egypt. Both teams have created chances with Ighalo coming close for Nigeria and Sory Kaba going close for Guinea. Still all to play for in the second half

46’ — Second half gets underway Nigeria gets the second half underway with Odion Ighalo

47’ — Penalty appeal for Nigeria! Moses Simon appeals for a penalty after he claims his cross hit Sylla's hand but the referee waves play on.

48’ — For the third time in this match, Naby Keita is down again with an injury Again, Naby Keita is down and needs treatment. This will be the third time he will be needing medical attention. He looks good to continue the game though.

50’ — Nigeria with sleek passes Nigeria showcase high level of sleek passes in the edge of Guinea box but Ighalo's attempt to find Musa is intercepted by the Guineans. That's better from the Super Eagles.

55’ — Moses Simon miscalculates Moses Simon tries to get a corner kick from a tight angle but he is crowded and kicks the ball out for a corner.

57’ — Great spell from Nigeria as Omeruo shows good skills Nigeria who have seven corner kicks in this game have a good spell with the but Omeruo's cross in the box doesn't trouble the goalkeeper. He however showed great skills to beat his marker. Top class from the defender.

61’ — Ahmed Musa with a dashing run but the final pass is missing Ahmed Musa embarks on a dashing run as he beats two Guinea players but his final pass to Ighalo is intercepted. Big chance there for Nigeria!

62’ — Iwobi's shot is saved and Ahmed Musa also booked Alex Iwobi tries a curling shot from distance but Ibrahim Kone is equal to the task and parries away. Seconds later, Ahmed Musa is booked for a foul. Nigeria have come alive in Alexandria, Egypt.

65’ — Yellow card to Seka Seka is booked for a foul on Odion Ighalo at the edge of the box. Free-kick to Nigeria and a golden opportunity.

67’ — Ibrahim Kone saves Etebo's free-kick Etebo takes the free-kick for Nigeria but it doesn't trouble the goalkeeper who parried away.

68’ — CHANCE for Nigeria! Ahmed Musa tries to pick out Ighalo but falls short again Ahmed Musa again tries to pick out Ighalo but his cross is intercepted. Nigeria edging closer

71’ — Substitution for Guinea, Naby Keita coming out is injured and is replaced by Alhassane Bangoura Naby Keita is injured and is replaced by Alhassane Bangoura

73’ — GOALLLL! Kenneth Omeruo gives Nigeria the lead Goal! Kenneth Omeruo gives Nigeria the lead from a corner kick. Nigeria 1-0 Guinea. Assist: Moses Simon provided the assist for the goal.

78’ — Substitution! Alex Iwobi Out, Samuel Chukwueze In Alex Iwobi is replaced by Villareal youngster Samuel Chukwueze

80’ — Akpeyi on holiday this second half With 10 minutes left to play, Nigeria's goalkeeper Akpeyi has not been troubled at all this second half.

81’ — Substitution for Guinea, Kamano Out, Bengali-Fode Koita Kamano who was very lively in the first half but was quiet in the second half comes out for Bengali-Fode Koita. Guinea have now taken out their two biggest stars in Kamano and Keita. Can they find a way back in this game?

85’ — Guinea pilling pressure with five minutes left to play Guinea pressing forward and trying to get an equalizer.

88’ — Substitution for Nigeria! Onuachu In, Ighalo Out With two minutes left in the clock, Ighalo is replaced with Onuachu. Man of the match award will be going to Kenneth Omeruo.

90’ — Free-kick to Guinea in dangerous position but comes to nothing Guinea gets a free-kick in a good position but Bangoura's cross is poor and the Nigeria can now forge forward with the ball. Three minutes of added time to be played.

