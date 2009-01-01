Home | News | General | Man doubles payment of traffic hawker for trusting him to pay for goods bought later

-A Nigerian man recently shared his peculiar experience with an express hawker

-The man narrated how he could not pay for an item immediately and the vendor trusted him to pay later

-In appreciating the hawker, he paid him double his original charge

A Nigerian man recently took to popular micro messaging platform, Twitter, with a series of posts in which he narrated his peculiar experience with an express hawker he encountered while he was caught up in traffic.

The man identified as @Opelagos started his story by pointing out at it happened to him somewhere around the Dolphine and Osborne area of Lagos state. He said he had always wanted to buy a jump start cable starter and the opportunity to get one presented itself after he saw an hawker that was selling.

@Opelagos said after a brief moment of price haggling, he agreed to pay N2500 for the item. However, in an unexpected turn of event, the traffic started picking up and it became almost impossible to make payment on the spot, because he could not find his wallet at the rush of the moment.

Read tweets below:

Going further, the young man expressed that the hawker was bent on selling the item and went as far as providing his banking details for a transfer, since his buyer could not find his wallet.

As if the universe was against the transaction, @opelagos said that he did not have any credit on his mobile line to facilitate the online transaction.

The twist in the story occurred when the cable hawker willfully left his item with @opelagos and completely trusted him to make the payment.

Impressed by the amount of trust invested in him by a total stranger, the young man sharing the story revealed that he paid the hawker double the price of his original charge.

Read tweets below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a Nigerian man who warmed the hearts of many after he offered to sponsor a young hawker after he discovered his poor living condition. The man said he was angered after he was the boy hawking ‘akpu’ when he should have been at school.

