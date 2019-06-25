Home | News | General | Late Michael Jackson's fans cry, drop flowers to remember him 10 years after his death

Music is a food for the soul and artistes who have been able to thrill fans with musical gems deserve to be celebrated, even in death.

The 10th anniversary of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s death, was on June 25, 2019, and fans all over the world made sure to celebrate him.

Michael Jackson

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Numerous fans were spotted crying, singing and dancing as some others also dropped flowers at his burial place in Los Angeles.

Reuters reports that fans travelled from as far as Iran and Japan to pay tribute to the late musician.

The tribute was held at Forest Lawn cemetery in Glendale, north of Los Angeles as a one minute silence was held at exactly 2:26pm, the time the singer was pronounced dead in 2009.

Reuters also reported that fans broke into singing one of Jackson’s songs, Heal the World as some cried freely during the rendition.

Some other fans however dressed like the late pop star as they thrilled onlookers with dance moves.

Michael Jackson: Fans dressed up like the late pop star Photo: screenshot from Reuters

Source: UGC

Some fans of the late pop icon also reportedly dropped roses, sunflowers, sequined gloves, red jackets, and more for the singer.

READ ALSO: Michael Jackson’s father reportedly dies after battling terminal cancer

Michael Jackson: Fans drop sunflowers and roses for Michael Photos: Reuters

Source: UGC

See video below:

According to Reuters, a fan, Carla Tonti, travelled from Italy to the cemetery with her 79-year-old mother. She said: "We feel like as if we are close to the people who just enjoy Michael as much as we did."

Micheal would no doubt remain forever in the hearts of many.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that several fans all over the world shared tributes to the late pop star on social media.

Being an icon, MJ, who passed away aged 50, was already among the top trends worldwide by the time his 10th anniversary was upon us.

It goes without saying that the late MJ inspired a number of contemporary acts including RnB sensation, Chris Brown, whose music style and dance moves are a reflection of the Beat It hitmaker.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com)

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

XXXTentacion is dead: What Really Happened To The Young Rapper | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...