- Paul Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Serie A champions and Real Madrid

- The Frenchman admitted publicly he could depart Old Trafford this summer

- Juventus will reportedly seek support from club's and Pogba's sponsors for assistance

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly planning to seek help from kit sponsors to raise funds to complete the signing of Man United's French midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a summer switch to either the Serie A side or Real Madrid, with the Frenchman admitting publicly about a possible Old Trafford exit recently during a tour of Asia.

And now Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport suggests Juventus are plotting to ask the club's and Pogba's personal kit sponsors adidas to help cough out the £135m transfer fee to Man United for the World Cup winner.

Juventus deal with the renowned sports kit manufacturers is reportedly valued at over £366m for the next eight years.

The Italian news channel had the big story on its front page on Wednesday morning, June 26, with the headline reading: 'Surprise, sponsors step in, Pogboom Juve.'

The Frenchman was signed by United from Juventus three seasons ago in a world-record fee of £89m at the time.

Pogba netted 31 times and assisted 29 goals in 142 matches for the Old Trafford dwellers.

During the 2018-19 campaign Pogba netted 16 goals and assisted 11 in 47 games in a tough season for the Red Devils.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Man United stars have reportedly told the club to allow Paul Pogba leave the club this summer after being linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

United players believe it would be best for Pogba to go this summer to avoid continued distractions caused by his unhappiness.

Pogba was reported to have phoned new Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri asking to take him back to the club he left three years ago according to the report on UK Sun.

