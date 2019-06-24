Home | News | General | I’m qualified to be a soldier and politician -Buhari
Nigeria defeats Guinea, becomes first team to qualify for knockout stages
Housewife fakes own kidnap, demands N5 million ransom

I’m qualified to be a soldier and politician -Buhari



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is qualified to be a soldier and politician.

Speaking on Tuesday at the presidential villa in Abuja while receiving members of Afenifere, the apex socio-political group in the south-west, the president said having ruled the country as a military head of state, he decided to come back as a civilian president.

Buhari, a retired major general, was the head of state from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. He was elected as president in 2015.

He told his guests on Tuesday that his administration is determined to recover all stolen funds and properties within and outside the country.

“That was why I decided to put on agbada and see. I attempted three times up to supreme court and winning the fourth time thanking God and technology, I am now qualified to be a solider and a politician,” he said.

“Now what I do is when a person cannot justify what he has or fails to declare as the constitution specifies, some of them dear to Almighty God that their property doesn’t belong to them until we show them their bank accounts and their companies then we have some peace.

“So, we are recovering as much as we can under the system and this time around I said the properties will be sold and the money put in the treasury.

“The last time they were given back their properties but this time around whoever comes after me no matter how generous he is, he cannot take money from the treasury give it to individuals. It will be impossible.

“But anybody who cannot account for what he has and for refusing to declare, we will have to do something about it.”

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

