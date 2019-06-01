Home | News | General | Neymar gives PSG deadline to approve Barcelona move
He rubbed his genitals in my face, pulled my dress up and sodomized me - ex-beauty Queen accuses former president of rape
TY Danjuma acquires 300-year-old London hotel for N1bn

Neymar gives PSG deadline to approve Barcelona move



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments


Neymar Jr has issued Paris Saint-Germain an ultimatum in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona, Mundo reports.

The Brazilian forward has been desirous of moving back to the Nou Camp two years after he left in a stunning £198million transfer.

He has told PSG to honour his wish by setting them a deadline of July 8 to get a deal done, or he will walk out.

It is understood that Neymar is so desperate that he is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut in order to facilitate the transfer.


When he joined PSG, Neymar was handed a yearly net salary of €36million (£32m) which represented a huge €14m (£12.5m) increase on what he earned at Barcelona.

The 27-year-old had verbally accepted Barcelona’s offer “without hesitation” and is now waiting on the Ligue 1 champions.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95