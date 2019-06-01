He rubbed his genitals in my face, pulled my dress up and sodomized me - ex-beauty Queen accuses former president of rape
Neymar gives PSG deadline to approve Barcelona move
Neymar Jr has issued Paris Saint-Germain an ultimatum in an attempt to force through a move to Barcelona, Mundo reports.
The Brazilian forward has been desirous of moving back to the Nou Camp two years after he left in a stunning £198million transfer.
He has told PSG to honour his wish by setting them a deadline of July 8 to get a deal done, or he will walk out.
It is understood that Neymar is so desperate that he is willing to take a 50 per cent pay cut in order to facilitate the transfer.
When he joined PSG, Neymar was handed a yearly net salary of €36million (£32m) which represented a huge €14m (£12.5m) increase on what he earned at Barcelona.
The 27-year-old had verbally accepted Barcelona’s offer “without hesitation” and is now waiting on the Ligue 1 champions.
